Jonny Brownlee was part of the gold-medal winning British team that took triathlon relay gold at the Tokyo Olympics

The World Triathlon Championship Series heads to Abu Dhabi for the second meeting of the season on Friday, 5 November - and you can see it live on the BBC.

Six of the world's top 10 men's triathletes and seven of the top 10 women will compete at Yas Island.

Olympic champion Jonny Brownlee will take part in the men's event against series leader Tim Hellwig of Germany.

British Olympic medallists Georgia Taylor-Brown, Jessica Learmonth and Vicky Holland, along with Ironman 70.3 world champion Lucy Charles-Barclay, will take on Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Flora Duffy of the Bahamas in the women's event.

Abu Dhabi will also host the World Triathlon Para Championships for the first time, with Britain's Claire Cashmore competing in the PTS5 women's category.

BBC coverage

All times are GMT. Times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Friday, 5 November

Women's sprint: 09:55-11:25 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Men's sprint: 11:55-13:25 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

