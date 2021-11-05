World Triathlon Series: Georgia Taylor-Brown and Sophie Coldwell win medals in Abu Dhabi

Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Georgia Taylor-Brown throwing water on herself
Taylor-Brown won individual silver and mixed relay gold at the Tokyo Olympics

Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown took silver at the Abu Dhabi leg of the World Triathlon Championship Series behind Olympic and world champion Flora Duffy, with fellow Briton Sophie Coldwell third.

Taylor-Brown, who also won individual silver behind Duffy in Tokyo, finished the sprint distance event in 55 minutes 53 seconds, 12 seconds behind her Bermudian rival.

Another of GB's eight-strong team, Jessica Learmonth, led going into the run before eventually finishing fourth.

In the men's race, Belgium's Jelle Geens won in 52:20, holding off France's Vincent Luis and Hungary's Bence Bicsak, who clocked 52:25 and 52:28 respectively.

The 2021 World Championship was decided at the Edmonton Grand Final in August, with points from the subsequent Hamburg and Abu Dhabi legs counting towards the 2022 rankings.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Top Stories

Featured

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC