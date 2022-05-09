World Triathlon Championship Series: Schedule and BBC coverage times
The World Triathlon Championship Series resumes in Yokohama on Saturday, 14 May - and you can watch the whole series live on the BBC.
Three of Britain's Olympic mixed relay champions will compete in Japan: Alex Yee, who finished third in last year's WTC Series, 2020 winner Georgia Taylor-Brown and 2019 runner-up Jessica Learmonth.
Their gold medal-winning team-mate Jonny Brownlee, the 2012 world champion, will focus on the Leeds round on 11-12 June as he builds towards the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this year.
Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt and Bermuda's Flora Duffy will be aiming to defend their world titles.
With postponements and cancellations because of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, the final two events held last year in Hamburg and Abu Dhabi count as the opening two legs of the 2022 season.
All races will be live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, with the Leeds races being broadcast on BBC One and BBC Two.
Schedule
Times below BST/GMT. Schedules are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. Further BBC coverage times will appear here once confirmed.
Yokohama, Japan (14 May 2022)
14 May
Women's Race: 02:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Men's Race: 04:50 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Leeds, UK (11-12 June 2022)
11 June
Men's sprint: 13:49 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Women's sprint: 15:29 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
12 June
Mixed relay: 12:52 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Montreal, Canada (25 June 2022)
25 June
Women's Eliminator Race: 18:44 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Men's Eliminator Race: 21:24 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
26 June
Mixed relay: 21:29 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Hamburg, Germany (9-10 July 2022)
9 July
Women's sprint: 12:19 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Men's sprint: 14:19 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
10 July
Mixed relay: 13:44 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Cagliari, Canada (8 October 2022)
8 October
Women's Race: TBC - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Men's Race: TBC - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Bermuda (5 November 2022)
5 November
Women's Race: TBC - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Men's Race: TBC - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Abu Dhabi, UAE (26 November 2022) - Grand Final
26 November
Men's Race: TBC - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Women's Race: TBC - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
2021 results
Hamburg, Germany (18-19 September 2021)
Men's race: 1st - Tim Hellwig (Ger), 2nd - Paul Georgenthum (Fra), 3rd - Leo Bergere (Fra).
Women's race: 1st - Laura Lindermann (Ger), 2nd - Nicole Van Der Kaay (NZ), 3rd - Summer Rappaport (US).
Abu Dhabi, UAE (5-6 November 2021)
Men's race: 1st - Jelle Geens (Bel), 2nd - Vincent Luis (Fra), 3rd - Bence Bicsak (HUN).
Women's race: 1st - Flora Duffy (Ber), 2nd - Georgia Taylor-Brown (GB), 3rd - Sophie Coldwell (GB).
