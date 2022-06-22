Josh Lewis won gold at the last Island Games in Gibraltar

Guernsey triathlete Josh Lewis says a top 10 finish at the 2022 Commonwealth Games is a possibility.

The 29-year-old is competing at his second Commonwealth Games having come 24th at the Gold Coast in 2018.

He finished fifth in the Challenge Wales half-Ironman last Saturday, which is more than double the distance of the event at Birmingham 2022.

"If everything goes well on the day then there's no reason that I can't hit a top 10," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"The top 15 are stacked with Olympians and world class athletes, so to be able to get in the mix there, I think that is still possible.

"Top 10 is my stretch goal, so if I can get into the top 10 that would be a phenomenal performance.

"I want to do my best and if everything goes to plan and I'm able to execute the race in the way that I know I'm able to, then a top 10 is definitely possible."

Jersey's Ollie Turner trains alongside Lewis in Wales

Lewis is a professional athlete with the Professional Triathlete National Triathlon Performance Centre Wales and trains alongside Jersey's Ollie Turner, who is also returning for a second Commonwealth Games having finished two places behind him in 2018.

"We train together every single day and race together," Lewis said of his friendship with Turner.

"We help each other out as much as we can on a day-to-day basis, but when it comes to racing it's every man for himself, and that's the way it should be.

"You want to do as well as you can, you want the best for them as well, but you're not sacrificing your own race for them or vice-versa.

"You just want to do the best that you can do on the day, but it's nice to have him around."