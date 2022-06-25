Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Yee and Taylor-Brown were part of the GB mixed relay team that won gold at the Tokyo Olympics

Great Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee secured a British double with gold in the World Triathlon Championship Series in Montreal.

Taylor-Brown, who came second in the previous round in Leeds, finished ahead of France's Cassandre Beaugrand in the women's race, with team-mate Beth Potter coming third for her first medal in the series.

Yee, the Olympic gold and silver medallist, then sprinted home in the men's race ahead of New Zealand's Hayden Wilde and Frenchman Leo Bergere.

It was revenge of sorts for Yee as Wilde was forced to apologise after the last round in Leeds for causing a crash that eliminated the Briton and his compatriot Jonny Brownlee.

The Canadian leg of the World Championship Series was a shorter sprint format than other rounds, with 30 competitors reduced to a final day after two elimination races, before a third race to decide the winner.

Taylor-Brown, 28, came home in a time of 24 minutes 04 seconds and leads the overall championship standings.

"It was all about emptying the tank on the final leg," she said.

"That was really really hard. After the first race I came in and I felt, I don't think I can run any faster than that. But I seemed to get into it as the race got on. My swimming got better - either that or everyone else got slower."

Britain's Sophie Coldwell was seventh in the event.

How does the sprint eliminator format work?

The top 30 qualifiers for each event take part in three-leg super sprint eliminators.

The slowest 10 are eliminated after each of the first two legs, with the fastest 10 competing in final race.

Each race includes a 300m swim, a 7.2km bike ride and a 2km run.