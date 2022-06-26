Close menu

World Triathlon Championship Series: Great Britain win silver & qualify for Paris 2024

Georgia Taylor-Brown
Georgia Taylor-Brown is an Olympic champion in the mixed relay

The British quartet of Georgia Taylor-Brown, Alex Yee, Sophie Coldwell and Sam Dickinson won silver in the mixed relay at the World Triathlon Championship Series in Montreal.

France took gold, but Taylor-Brown secured second place and Olympic qualification with a stunning final leg, while the USA were third.

On Saturday, Taylor-Brown and Yee won gold in the women's and men's races.

Team GB won gold in the mixed relay at last year's Tokyo Olympics.

