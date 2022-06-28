Ollie Turner will race at his second Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next month

Jersey's Ollie Turner hopes sleeping in an altitude tent for the next month will give him an advantage for the 2022 Commonwealth Games triathlon.

The 23-year-old aims to improve on his 26th-placed finish from four years ago when he races in Birmingham next month.

Turner, who trains at the National Triathlon Performance Centre in Wales, hopes it can give him an edge.

"I've done two rotations already, so I'm back in the tent now for five weeks," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

Athletes mimic the effects of training at altitude in order to try and get their bodies to produce more red blood cells due to the reduced oxygen environment, allowing them to perform better at sea level.

"I sleep the live high, train low philosophy, so I'll be sleeping at 3,400 metres and training at sea level.

"It's worked for me in the past so it's a case of doing it again and getting it right for the Games."

Turner is in his second year as a professional triathlete and competes on the European and domestic circuit.

The Cardiff-based Jerseyman - who trains alongside Guernsey's Josh Lewis - says being such a short distance from the venue means he has been able to get a good flavour for what the Birmingham 2022 triathlon will have in store for him.

"I actually think racing in Birmingham is a massive advantage in regards to performance, and that's all I really care about this year.

"The Games are incredible but all I want is a good result, something to be proud of, I want to be competitive and I want to be at the front end of the race.

"I've already been up to the course to recce the location where we'll be racing and it looks amazing.

"It's a nice, tough, hilly course, I think it's going to suit me down to the ground."

As for goals for the race on 29 July at Sutton Park, Turner is confident he can improve on his placing from the Gold Coast four years ago.

"For me regardless of how I race, if I've given it absolutely everything that's all I can give on the day.

"There are a few things that I would like to execute, so there's lots of things I've been working on in regards to running, and skills-wise, and I think a stretch goal for me would be a top 10 finish.

"A realistic goal for me would be a top 14, so anything in that range between 8th and 14th is probably quite realistic."