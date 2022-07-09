Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Potter (left) finished between Olympic and world champion Flora Duffy and Germany's Lisa Tertsch (right)

Britain's Beth Potter finished behind Olympic and world champion Flora Duffy to win silver at the World Triathlon Championship Series in Hamburg.

Duffy, who won Bermuda's first Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020, came home six seconds ahead of Potter in 58 minutes 37 seconds, with Lisa Tertsch third.

New Zealand's Hayden Wilde won the men's race, replacing Leo Bergere at the top of the series' standings.

Begere finished outside the podium positions for the first time this year.

The Frenchman came fourth and was 19 seconds behind Wilde's time of 53 minutes 10 seconds.

Potter, 30, started the run ahead of Duffy after the world champion received a 10-second penalty for placing her glasses incorrectly in the transition zone.

"I was a bit sloppy today in some things. I just felt a bit tired coming into this," Potter said.

"It was a nervous two and a half kilometres, knowing she [Duffy] was coming. I just tried to keep my cool and focus on what I could control."

Potter is now third in the overall rankings after securing a third-place finish in the previous round in Montreal.

Britain's Alex Yee and Georgia Taylor-Brown, who clinched a British double with gold in Montreal last month, were absent from Saturday's race after deciding to focus on the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

Taylor-Brown, 28, remains the overall leader in the women's championship standings, with Duffy second.