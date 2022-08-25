Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Non Stanford will take up a coaching role with British Triathlon after retiring from the sport.

The 33-year-old, who was crowned world champion in 2013, won gold at the recent European Championships in what was her final race for Great Britain.

She will now become assistant triathlon coach at the Leeds Triathlon Centre where she spent most of her career.

"Stepping away from competitive triathlon has been a difficult decision," said Stanford.

"I've had such an amazing experience on the World Class programme, despite the many ups and downs that I've faced during my career; that's largely thanks to the people, both athletes and staff.

"But knowing I'll still be working with the team, albeit in a different capacity, is really exciting and I can't wait to continue my journey with British Triathlon.

"Ever since being mentored by Dame Kelly Holmes in my teenage years, I've been intent on one day paying that forward, by giving back to the sport that has given me so much.

"I'm incredibly grateful that British Triathlon has given me the opportunity to make this passion a reality."

Stanford's victory in Munich came just a fortnight after winning a silver medal for Wales in the mixed triathlon relay at the Commonwealth Games.

British Triathlon's performance director, Mike Cavendish, said: "When I found out that Non was interested in moving into coaching I was really excited - though after her performances in Birmingham and Munich I admit I did have to double check she was still as keen.

"She has achieved so much - and is such a great person too - that her potential to influence a whole new generation of triathletes is immense."