Edgar (right) was joined at the front by South African's Dylan Nortje during the bike ride but pulled clear of the field during the concluding 5km run in the Phoenix Park

Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games competitor James Edgar clinched victory in the men's event at Sunday's Dublin City Triathlon.

Edgar, 23, led all the way in the sprint distance event as he finished ahead of fellow Irishman Luke McCarron and Belgium's Thomas Guilmot.

The event involved a 750m swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run which took place in the River Liffey and Phoenix Park.

Edgar's time of 56 minutes and 59 second left well clear of the field.

The Northern Irishman, who was disappointed with his 16th place at the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, had a small lead after the swimming leg before being caught by South Africa's Dylan Nortje during the bike ride.

However, Edgar pulled clear of Nortje during the concluding run as the South African was passed by McCarron and Guilmot.

The event, which had just under 900 triathletes, doubled as the Irish Sprint Championships even though international competitors were involved and had a 10,000 Euro prize fund.

Switzerland's Estelle Perriard clinched victory in the women's competition ahead of Irish duo Ailbhe Carroll and Shannon Kelly.

Perriard's winning time of one hour three minutes and 49 seconds left her one minute and 48 second clear of Carroll, with Kelly a further two minutes and 18 seconds adrift in third spot.