Non Stanford (second from right) with Wales team-mates Iestyn Harrett, Dominic Coy and Olivia Mathias after winning silver in the mixed team relay at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Super League Triathlon Championship Series Grand Finale Date: Saturday, 29 October Time: 12:00-14:30 BST Venue: Neom, Saudi Arabia Coverage: Watch live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Former World Triathlon champion Non Stanford will have "mixed emotions" during her final professional race.

The 33-year-old competes in Super League Triathlon's 2022 Championship Series Grand Finale in Saudi Arabia.

Stanford said "reality had not set in" that she would be competing for the last time on Saturday.

"On one hand I'm quite sad and some of the messages I've received have been quite tear inducing and really touching," she said.

"They've helped me reflect on the career I've had.

‘I tried to soak it all up and enjoy it’

"Although this is my decision and I'm ready for the next step it seems really strange that it is going to be my last race.

"But on the flip side I'm really excited about the future."

Bridgend-born and raised in Swansea, Stanford was a promising young track and cross country athlete before switching to triathlon.

She was 2012 ITU Under-23 World Champion before becoming senior World champion a year later.

"Now and again I've sat down and thought about my career as a whole and what I've been lucky enough to do, the places that I've been and the competitions I've been to ," Stanford told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"I have a little bit of an appreciation but I don't think it's really going to sink in until the months that follow.

"I've had a really busy few months because I started work with British Triathlon at the start of October, so the last month has been absolutely hectic and I've barely had time to sit down.

"I've also got my wedding next month so I think probably in the New Year when the wedding and honeymoon is done and life settles down and I get more into a normal routine I will reflect on it.

"When you're an athlete you never take that time and you're always looking at the next event, the next race."

Stanford's final season of competition saw her win gold at the European Championships in Munich in August, her final major international competition.

That was preceded at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, when she won silver for Wales in the mixed triathlon relay.

"It's always been a lifelong dream to stand on a podium and see the Welsh flag flying and to finally fulfil that in Birmingham this year was really special.

"It was really special to do that as part of a team in such an individual sport. But on this one occasion to stand there with three other members of the Welsh team and experience that moment was really special.

"It's definitely something that will always stand out when I think about my career."

In Saturday's final race in Neom, Stanford - who has taken up a role as assistant coach with British Triathlon - returns after recovering from a calf injury.

"I'm trying to not get too emotional beforehand and I can stand on the start line as calm as possible," Stanford said.

"I have no expectations going into the race. I haven't actually run in the last five weeks because of my calf and this will be my first run for quite a while.

"I will stand there with a smile, soak it all up and enjoy it and give it my all one last time."

Listen to the full interview with Non Stanford on BBC Radio Wales Sport, Friday 28 October from 19:00 BST