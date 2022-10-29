Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Taylor-Brown has also won the World Sprint Championships in 2022 and is currently leading the World Championship standings

Great Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown has successfully defended her Super League Triathlon Championship title by claiming victory in Saudi Arabia.

Heading into Saturday's final race, Taylor-Brown was level on 56 points with American Taylor Spivey.

The 28-year-old finished ahead of compatriots Sophie Coldwell and Beth Potter for an all-British podium in Neom, while Spivey came fourth.

"The series win means an awful lot to me," Taylor-Brown said.

"It's been a long season but we've had five incredible series races and I'm so happy to have come out on top.

"You never know what to expect with Super League as it's always changing. Sometimes it's down to pure luck, but I've kept my head down and given my all in every race."

Spivey took overall silver while Coldwell secured bronze.

Wales' Non Stanford came 12th in the final elite race of her career after a decade of winning medals of all colours.

In the men's race, Australia's Matthew Hauser was victorious while Hayden Wilde of New Zealand finished third to seal the overall series title.

Britain's Jonny Brownlee came second to take his first Super League podium finish of the season.