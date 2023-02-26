Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Alex Yee won two gold medals - in individual and mixed relay events - at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

The 2023 World Triathlon Championship Series begins in Abu Dhabi on Friday and will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website.

Great Britain will be represented by Alex Yee and Barclay Izzard in the men's race.

Georgia Taylor-Brown and Beth Potter will contest the women's race, along with Kate Waugh and Sophie Coldwell.

Yee and Taylor-Brown will be aiming to be crowned world champions after both narrowly missed out last season.

Starting last year's season finale in second place overall, behind New Zealand's Hayden Wilde, Yee finished the race two places ahead of his rival but could not improve his championship standing.

France's Leo Bergere won the event and overtook both competitors to become the world champion.

Taylor-Brown was locked in a close battle with Bermuda's Flora Duffy throughout the 2022 women's series, but Duffy's victory in Abu Dhabi at Taylor-Brown's expense was enough for her to secure the title.

World Triathlon Championship Series: Events and coverage

All times GMT. Coverage can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page.

Further coverage times will be announced once confirmed.

March

Friday, 3 March - Abu Dhabi, UAE

07:45-09:15 - Women's Sprint - BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

09:30-11:00 - Men's Sprint - BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

May

Saturday, 13 - Sunday, 14 May - Yokohama, Japan

Saturday, 27 May - Cagliari, Italy

June

Saturday, 24 - Sunday, 25 June - Montreal, Canada

July

Thursday, 13 - Sunday, 16 July - Hamburg, Germany

Saturday, 29 - Sunday, 30 July - Sunderland, Great Britain

September

Friday, 22 - Sunday, 24 September - Championship Finals - Pontevedra, Spain

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.