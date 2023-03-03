Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Potter claimed her first Triathlon World Cup win in Valencia 2020

Great Britain's Beth Potter has won a triathlon World Championship Series event for the first time, pipping Sophie Coldwell to gold in Abu Dhabi.

The 31-year-old, who took up the event in 2017, finished in 57mins 56secs, with Coldwell second and American Taylor Spivey third.

"I've been working not only on my physical side but also mentally, so feel calmer when racing," said Potter.

Last year's series runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown finished 15th.

For the 28-year-old, the result represented her first finish outside the top two in a World Series event since 2019.

Potter meanwhile revealed that a text from Olympic triathlon gold medallist Jonny Brownlee predicted success.

"Johnny [Brownlee] text me and said you're going to win and I didn't quite believe it, I just said I'll do my best," she said.

Reigning world and Olympic champion Flora Duffy was absent from the series opener.

Great Britain's Commonwealth champion Alex Yee and team-mate Barclay Izzard are in action in the men's sprint from 09:45 GMT and you can watch it live on the Red Button and the BBC Sport website.