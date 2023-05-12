Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Britain's Sophie Coldwell claimed her first World Triathlon Championship Series victory by winning in Yokohama.

The 28-year-old, second in the series opener in Abu Dhabi, broke clear on the run and finished 17 seconds ahead of Mexico's Rosa Maria Tapia.

Katie Waugh was fifth, while fellow Briton and 2022 series runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown finished eighth.

In the men's race, New Zealand's Hayden Wilde won ahead of Australia's Matthew Hauser and Portugal's Vasco Vilaca.

Alex Yee, the winner of the season-opening men's race in Abu Dhabi in March, was not competing in Japan. His fellow Briton Beth Potter, who pipped Coldwell to victory in the opening race, was also absent.

The overall world champion is decided by an athlete's best four results during the season, plus the championship finals.

In the para-triathlon series, Britain's Colin Wallace was second in the PTS3 men's race while Michael Salisbury came fifth in the PTS5.