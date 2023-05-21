Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Charles-Barclay has won four silver medals at the Ironman World Championships

Lucy Charles-Barclay finished second at the Ironman 70.3 event in Germany despite initially believing she would be unable to make it to the start line.

On Friday, the Briton said she could not compete because of visa issues.

However, on Saturday she announced her successful arrival in Kraichgau, saying "life is too short to wait around". external-link

The four-time world silver medallist clocked four hours 16 minutes and 11 seconds, just under 44 seconds behind Germany's Laura Philipp.

Since the UK left the European Union in 2020, UK nationals can only travel to countries in the Schengen area external-link - which includes Germany - for up to 90 days in a rolling 180-day period.

Charles-Barclay had already used up 88 days of that allowance and so initially was unable to obtain a visa despite legal assistance.

But on Saturday she posted on her Instagram that she would use up her last two days in the Schengen area - which features most European Union countries - to get to Germany.

"A throw of the dice will never abolish chance," she wrote.

The Briton came third at the PTO European Open in Ibiza earlier in May.