Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown said it was a "massive relief" after winning her first World Triathlon Championship Series race of the year in Cagliari.

The 29-year-old had missed out on the podium in the opening two races of the series, finishing seventh last time out in Yokohama.

But she rediscovered her form in Italy with an impressive run to overtake France's Emma Lombardi on the last lap.

A Briton has won all three women's events in the series so far.

"It's a massive relief. I know it's only been two races and I've been a bit dramatic after those two races, but it's really nice to be back," said Taylor-Brown.

Sophie Coldwell claimed victory in Yokohama earlier in May, after Beth Potter won the season-opening event in Abu Dhabi in March.

With Coldwell skipping the Cagliari event and Potter falling behind in the swim, Taylor-Brown was Britain's best hope for the podium in Italy.

Following a swift swim-to-bike transition, the 2022 Commonwealth silver medallist was in the lead group of cyclists, and by the start of the run it was just her and Lombardi way out in front.

They were tied until the final lap but Taylor-Brown forged ahead in the Sardinian heat and finished the race in one hour 46 minutes 43 seconds, ahead of Lombardi's 01:47:06.

America's Taylor Spivey finished third but took the overall lead external-link in the series on points.

"I definitely did [doubt my own ability] after Yokohama. I'm so used to being in that front pack and I really missed it," said Taylor-Brown.

"I've just tried to keep my head focused and not worry about it too much and trust the process, and today I'm finally back!"

In the men's race later on Saturday, Britain's Alex Yee will look for his second win of the year but faces stiff competition from New Zealand's Hayden Wilde, while three-time Olympic medallist Jonny Brownlee returns to competition as he prepares for next summer's Paris Games.