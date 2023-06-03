Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Athletes are competing for the European title, as well as qualification for the world championships later this year in Nice

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a triathlete during the bike leg of the Ironman European Championship in Hamburg.

Organisers said the rider, 70, who was carrying an official race photographer, suffered a "significant medical event" after the incident at 36km.

Police said the athlete, 26, was "seriously injured" and is in hospital, and the photographer suffered shock.

The motorcyclist and others involved have not been identified.

Germany's ARD broadcaster interrupted its live TV coverage after the incident.

The race, which consists of a 3.8km swim, a 180km bike ride and a 26.2km run, was interrupted but resumed later.

Police blocked the road at the scene of the accident and athletes had to dismount as the race was briefly diverted.

"According to initial indications, there was a head-on collision between the escort motorcycle and an oncoming race cyclist," said police, who added that the motorcyclist died at the scene.

In a statement, organisers said: "At 36km of the Ironman Hamburg bike course, a motorcycle race vehicle, carrying an official race photographer, was involved in a collision with a race participant.

"It is with our deepest regret to confirm the passing of the motorcycle operator from a significant medical event. Our thoughts and care are with the family whom we will support as we are able while they go through this difficult time.

"The race participant and the photographer received onsite care, before being transported to a nearby hospital where they continue to receive treatment.

"We thank the safety personnel and first responders who attended the scene to assist those involved in the incident.

"Ironman is continuing to work through the situation with local authorities. The health and wellness of all those involved in the event is paramount, and we will continue to produce the safest event possible with all stakeholders."