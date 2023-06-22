World Triathlon Championship Series 2023: BBC coverage times, British stars competing and season calendar
|World Triathlon Championship Series
|Venue: Montreal, Canada Date: 24-25 June
|Coverage: Watch the women's race on Saturday from 16:20 BST, the men's race from 18:20 BST and the mixed relay on Sunday from 14:50 on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
The World Triathlon Championship Series continues in Montreal on Saturday and will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website.
Britons Beth Potter, Sophie Coldwell and Georgia Taylor-Brown, the winners of the three women's WTCS races so far this season, line up alongside world under-23 champion Kate Waugh.
Jonny Brownlee and Jack Willis are in the men's race but there's no Alex Yee.
Britain will also compete in the mixed relay on Sunday.
World Triathlon Championship Series: Events and coverage
All times BST. Coverage can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page.
Further coverage times will be announced once confirmed.
June
Montreal, Canada
Saturday, 24 June
16:20-17:55 - Women's race
18:20-19:50 - Men's race
Sunday, 25 June
14:50-16:50 - Mixed Relay
July
Saturday 15 - Sunday, 16 July - Hamburg, Germany
Saturday, 29 - Sunday, 30 July - Sunderland, Great Britain
September
Friday, 22 - Sunday, 24 September - Championship Finals - Pontevedra, Spain
