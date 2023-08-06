Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Luke Holmes is the first Jersey sportsperson to win Commonwealth Youth Games gold in 19 years

Jersey's Luke Holmes has won triathlon gold at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

Holmes, 16, finished the super sprint race in a time of 29:47, 16 secs ahead of Scotland's Alex Robin and 51 secs in front of Australia's Alex Latham.

It is the first time Jersey have struck gold at the event since 2004 when swimmer Dan Halksworth won the 400m individual medley in Australia.

Meanwhile, Siena Stephens finished fifth in the women's event.

The islander was just 10 secs behind Namibia's bronze medallist Naja Brinkmann and 1:19 behind Australia's gold-medal winner Aspen Anderson.