Luke Holmes is only the second person from Jersey to have won a Commonwealth Youth Games gold

Jersey's Luke Holmes and Siena Stephens teamed up to win bronze in the mixed relay triathlon at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

The pair finished 39 seconds adrift of gold medallists Australia and 14 seconds behind second-placed Scotland.

It was a second medal for Holmes, who won individual gold on Sunday, while Stephens was fifth in her event.

Jersey have now won four medals, equalling their best-ever tally at the Commonwealth Youth Games.

Siena Stephens was 10 seconds away from a bronze medal in the individual event

As well as Holmes' two medals, swimmer Filip Nowacki has won a silver and a bronze medal in the breaststroke, while Jamie Oldham made the 100m final in athletics.

Jersey last won four medals at a Commonwealth Youth Games in Australia, in 2004.