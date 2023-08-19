Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Potter (left) won gold in the women's triathlon test event for Paris 2024 on Thursday

Great Britain won silver in the mixed relay of the test event for the Paris 2024 Olympics as water quality concerns saw the swimming leg cancelled again.

Britain are defending Olympic champions in the event but were pipped to gold by Germany.

The race was modified to a duathlon after the swimming leg of the Para Cup was called off on Saturday because of water quality in the River Seine.

World Aquatics made the decision for the "healthy and safety of athletes".

Britain's team was made up of Barclay Izzard, Kate Waugh, Alex Yee and Beth Potter, but the quartet missed out on gold as Potter was beaten by Laura Lindemann in a sprint finish.

The medal was Britain's fourth in four days following Potter's victory in the women's triathlon test event on Thursday and Yee's in the men's on Friday.

Dave Ellis and guide Luke Pollard also won Para Cup gold in the men's PTVI class on Saturday, while Claire Cashmore took silver in the women's PTS5.

The cancellation of Saturday and Sunday's swimming legs followed the calling off of an Open Water Swimming World Cup event earlier this month - another test event for Paris 2024 - after water quality in the Seine was ruled to be "below acceptable standards".

The Seine is scheduled to host marathon swimming, triathlon and Para-triathlon events at the Olympics and Paralympics.

"We have observed a significant discrepancy between the latest water quality tests provided by the laboratory and the high frequency sample analysers," World Aquatics said in a statement on Saturday.

"Paris 2024, the City of Paris and the public authorities are investigating the data discrepancy and will share more details as soon as more information is available."

Swimming is set to be one of the major legacies of next year's Games thanks to a 1.4bn euro (£1.2bn) regeneration project in Paris, with three open-air swimming areas accessible from the quayside by 2025.