Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

This year marks the 5th year of the Super League Triathlon

Super League Triathlon Championship Series Date : Sunday, 27 August Time: 14:00-16:45 BST Venue: West India Quay, London Coverage: Live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & the BBC Sport app

The Super League Triathlon Championship Series is back and BBC Sport will bring you live coverage of all four events, starting with the opening races in London on Sunday.

The best triathletes in the world race in four teams - the Scorpions, Warriors, Sharks and Eagles - at West India Quay in Canary Wharf.

Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown, last year's women's winner, is out with a calf muscle tear but Beth Potter - who won this month's Olympic test event in Paris - and Sophie Coldwell will compete for the Sharks.

In the men's series, Britain's Alex Yee and Jonny Brownlee, who who Olympic mixed relay gold together, also race for the Sharks.

The event starts at 14:00 BST and is available to watch live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

Further events will be held in September in Toulouse, France and Malibu in the United States before the final in Neom, Saudi Arabia on 21 October.

Coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.