Matthews and Knibb celebrate at the finish line

Britain's Kat Matthews finished second to defending champion Taylor Knibb at the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Finland.

American Knibb dominated to win in a new best time for the distance of three hours 53 minutes and two seconds.

Matthews got past Switzerland's Imogen Simmonds late in the 13.1-mile run to finish four minutes and three seconds behind the 25-year-old winner.

"I had a really good day. They don't come always," said Matthews.

"I'm a little disappointed that Taylor just 'ticked off' this race. I'm excited to see what she does next.

"I had full focus on this race but all I'm thinking about now is the Ironman World Championship in Kona next month."

Knibb exited the 1.2-mile swim course in the top three along with Britain's Lucy Buckingham and Brazil's Pamela Oliveira but quickly gained the lead on the 56-mile bike course.

She led by more than two minutes by the end of the bike and set a blistering pace from the start of the run, showing no signs of the foot injury which troubled her last year.

"It's a long day and I'm just grateful to make it to the finish line and grateful to be here," Knibb said.

"Some people were questioning my decision to race, but racing excites me and I'm just happy to be here."