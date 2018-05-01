Super 8s Play-off Finals - live volleyball coverage on the BBC

Follow live BBC Sport coverage of volleyball's Super 8s Play-off Finals in Kettering this weekend, as the best teams face off over two legs to be crowned champions of England.

Team Northumbria will face IBB Polonia London in the men's play-off final, while Team Northumbria go head-to-head with local rivals Team Durham in the women's final.

The fixtures are a repeat of the National Cup finals which saw Team Northumbria come out victorious in both the women's and men's games.

On Sunday, the Sitting Volleyball Grand Prix Final will take place in the build-up to the second legs which will decide the destination of the Super 8s trophies.

Coverage

All times listed are BST.

Saturday, 5 May

Women's Super 8s Play-off Final - first leg

13:25-14:30, Northumbria v Durham, Connected TV & online

Men's Super 8s Play-off Final - second leg

15:55-17:00, Northumbria v IBB Polonia London, Connected TV & online

Sunday, 6 May

Sitting Grand Prix Final

10:55-12:00, East London Lynx v Sheffield VC, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online

Women's Super 8s Play-off Final - second leg

13:25-14:30, Northumbria v Team Durham, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online

Men's Super 8s Play-off Final - second leg

15:55-17:00, Northumbria v Durham, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online

