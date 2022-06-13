Daisy Mumby (left) and Jess Grimson (right) only began playing beach volleyball together in late 2019

England beach volleyball player Jess Grimson said she has "unfinished business" at the Commonwealth Games as she prepares to return four years after reaching the quarter-finals.

Grimson, 31, and partner Daisy Mumby, 30, secured qualification with eight weeks to go to the event in Birmingham.

The duo paired up at the end of 2019 and are targeting a medal in their first major Games together.

"I think podium is very achievable," Grimson told BBC South Today.

"For us as a team, semi-finals is a target that we're setting and then once we, game by game, hit that point then I think all eyes will be on the podium for sure."

Beach volleyball made its Commonwealth Games debut in 2018 on Australia's Gold Coast. Back then, Grimson - who is based in Bournemouth and a four-times British champion - missed out on the chance to compete for a medal with her partner Victoria Palmer.

"For me, last time I've got some unfinished business. I still haven't watched back the game of the quarter-final because it was a massive opportunity that we gave away," she said.

With the 2022 Games on the horizon, Grimson and Mumby went into the final qualification event in Crystal Palace on 29 May seeded in first place.

After a more comfortable opening two games, their final game went to a third-set decider.

"We went in seeded one and we knew we could do something - we just had to play good volleyball," Grimson added.

"I think experience and resilience as a team and working with a really good sports psychologist that we have I think is what took us over the line."

Team bonding

After splitting with Palmer, Grimson contacted Mumby - who was playing recreational volleyball in London at the time - in late 2019 about teaming up together.

The duo went out to Brazil for a couple of months training almost straight away and discovered their partnership had potential.

However, the Covid-19 lockdowns began almost as soon as they returned home and the duo went five months without any sessions together.

Ever since reuniting later in 2020, their focus has been solely on reaching the Commonwealth Games.

"I think we know each other pretty well - spent a lot of time together," Mumby told BBC South Today.

"I spent a lot of time in Bournemouth last summer and essentially moved into her [Grimson's] bedroom with her. We definitely got to know each other very well over the last couple of years.

"From not knowing each other at all to suddenly seeing each other pretty much almost every day, I'd say we get on really well."

"She's very physical, she's 6ft 2in (1.87m). That's not something many English teams have," Grimson said of Mumby.

"One thing that really separates us from the other teams is her physicality at the net which is a massive bonus in beach volleyball."

With their spot in the Commonwealth Games certain, the focus now switches to the competition itself with beach volleyball beginning on 30 July.

The fact the Games are at home in Birmingham this summer gives extra motivation.

"I think it's going to be huge. I think ticket sales have been pretty good so far and obviously, since the Olympics in London, beach volleyball has had a pretty big boom across the country so hopefully that's going to happen again - sort of reignite that fire," Mumby said.

Grimson added: "To play a second Games at home for me personally it has that extra special touch.

"Australia was incredible and they did an amazing job of putting on a major Games and it being my first but I think to play at home in front of friends and family and to have lots of people coming and the English public behind us, I think is going to be really special."