Liverpool's Gomez out of Champions League final & World CupFootball
Jenkins and Hill to captain Wales tour
Cory Hill and Ellis Jenkins will co-captain Wales on their summer tour to play South Africa and Argentina.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|New Saints
|32
|23
|5
|4
|83
|32
|51
|74
|2
|Bangor City
|32
|19
|3
|10
|49
|32
|17
|60
|3
|Connah's Quay Nomads
|32
|17
|6
|9
|46
|29
|17
|57
|4
|Bala Town
|32
|15
|4
|13
|37
|48
|-11
|49
|5
|Cefn Druids
|32
|12
|8
|12
|38
|41
|-3
|44
|6
|Cardiff MU
|32
|12
|7
|13
|46
|41
|5
|43
|7
|Barry Town
|32
|16
|5
|11
|39
|31
|8
|53
|8
|Newtown
|32
|12
|4
|16
|52
|55
|-3
|40
|9
|Aberystwyth Town
|32
|10
|7
|15
|47
|56
|-9
|37
|10
|Llandudno FC
|32
|9
|9
|14
|39
|44
|-5
|36
|11
|Carmarthen
|32
|8
|5
|19
|35
|62
|-27
|29
|12
|Prestatyn Town
|32
|4
|7
|21
|27
|67
|-40
|19
Rob Phillips fields listeners' views on the day's sport.
Catch up with the latest news and talking points in Welsh rugby and beyond.
Neil Warnock, a manager not to everyone's taste, seals his eighth promotion by leading unfancied Cardiff City to the Premier League.
Former Wales defender Sam Ricketts wants to achieve promotion and "sustained success" in his first managerial role with Wrexham.
Will Gareth Bale be leaving Real Madrid this summer and if so who could sign him? BBC Sport Wales looks at the statistics and speaks to the experts.
After winning promotion to League One, Luton Town's Welsh boss Nathan Jones talks to BBC Sport Wales about his faith and ambitions of coaching his country.
No Welshman will be in charge of any of the nation's major rugby teams in 2018-19 after Allen Clarke took over at Ospreys.
All you need to know about promotion, relegation and qualification for Europe in England and Scotland's top football leagues.
Mika Chunuonsee was born to a Welsh mother and Thai father and has become a football star in the land his father.
Middlesex seamer James Harris says he still hopes to play international cricket for England after starting his 12th season in first-class cricket.