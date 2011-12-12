Chaz Davies wins BBC Cymru Wales Sport Personality title

Chaz Davies is one the hottest properties in British motorsport

World Supersport Champion Chaz Davies has been named 2011 BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year as the result of a public vote.

The 24-year-old motorcyclist became the first Welshman to win a world Superbike class title when he secured the overall crown in the 12-match series.

Davies succeeds Gareth Bale to win the BBC Cymru Wales award.

He beat boxer Nathan Cleverly, hurdler Dai Greene, triathlete Helen Jenkins, and Paralympian Nathan Stephens to win.

Davies, who won the BBC Wales Young Sportsman of the Year in 2005, was named as the 58th winner at an awards ceremony at Swansea's Liberty Stadium, which celebrated the past year in Welsh sport.

The Welshman won six races in the 2011 Supersport Championship - the competition below the main World Superbikes Championship - at Assen, Monza, Aragon, Silverstone, the Nurburgring and the final race in Portugal.

The Yamaha biker also enjoyed a second and a third-placed finish so was pleased with his "consistency" in his second year for the team.

Davies became just the second Briton to win the World Supersport title since its inception in 1997, following Cal Crutchlow's win in 2009 as Davies beat Spain's David Salom by a huge 50-point margin.

He has earned himself a promotion to the World Superbikes Championship next season to compete alongside the likes of Max Biaggi and Carlos Checa.

Davies has already tested for Ducati and is now testing with Aprilia ahead of his first season in the top flight of Superbikes.

Winners of the main awards: Personality of the Year 2011: Chaz Davies

Chaz Davies Carwyn James Junior Sportsman of the Year: Rhys Pugh

Rhys Pugh Carwyn James Junior Sportswoman of the Year: Angel Romaeo

Angel Romaeo Team of the Year: Swansea City

Swansea City Lifetime Achievement Award: Anne Ellis OBE

World Triathlon champion Jenkins finished second behind Presteigne-born Davies, while paralympic F57 javelin world champion and world record holder was third.

Golfer Rhys Pugh, the Irish Amateur champion who won all three of his matches in Europe's 2011 Walker Cup victory, won the BBC Cymru Wales Carwyn James Junior Sportsman of the Year honour.

Gymnast Angel Romaeo won gold, silver and bronze at the Commonwealth Youth Games and she won the BBC Cymru Wales Carwyn James Junior Sportswoman of the Year award.

Swansea City won the team of the year honour after securing promotion to the Premier League just eight years after surviving relegation from the Football League.

Anne Ellis was rewarded with a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her 50 years in Welsh sport as a hockey player, coach and administrator.