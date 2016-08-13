Wales' Olympic roll of honour
Wales' all-time Olympic medal tally is 22 golds - 25 gold medallists - with 21 silver medallists and 19 bronze medals - and our most successful Olympic athlete is the great Paulo Radmilovic.
The Cardiff-born swimmer and water polo star won four golds over three Olympics between 1908 and 1920.
He was Britain's most successful Olympic athlete until rower Sir Steve Redgrave won his fifth gold medal in successive games in Sydney in 2000.
BBC Sport Wales has compiled Wales' Olympic roll of honour.
1908 LONDON OLYMPICS
Paulo Radmilovic, Water polo - GOLD
Paulo Radmilovic, 4x200 freestyle swimming - GOLD
Albert Gladstone, Men's coxed eights - GOLD
Reginald Brooks-King, Archery (Men's double York Round) - SILVER
Welsh team, Hockey - BRONZE
1912 STOCKHOLM OLYMPICS
David Jacobs, 4x100m sprint relay - GOLD
Irene Steer, 4x100m freestyle swimming - GOLD
Paulo Radmilovic, Water polo - GOLD
William Titt, gymnastics - BRONZE
William Cowhig, gymnastics (men's team all-round) - BRONZE
1920 ANTWERP OLYMPICS
Paulo Radmilovic, Water polo - GOLD
Christopher Jones, Water polo - GOLD
Cecil Griffiths, 4x400m relay - GOLD
John Ainsworth-Davies, 4x400m relay - GOLD
1932 LOS ANGELES OLYMPICS
Hugh Edwards, Coxless pairs rowing - GOLD
Hugh Edwards, Coxless fours rowing - GOLD
Valerie Davies, 100m backstroke swimming -BRONZE
Valerie Davies, 4x100m freestyle swimming - BRONZE
1948 LONDON OLYMPICS
Thomas Richards, Marathon - SILVER
Ken Jones, 4x100m sprint relay - SILVER
Ron Davis, Hockey - SILVER
William Griffiths, Hockey - SILVER
Sir Harry Llewellyn, Team show jumping - BRONZE
1952 HELSINKI OLYMPICS
Sir Harry Llewellyn, Team show jumping - GOLD
John Disley, 3000m steeplechase - BRONZE
Graham Dadds, Hockey - BRONZE
John Taylor, Hockey - BRONZE
1960 ROME OLYMPICS
David Broome, Show jumping - BRONZE
Nick Whitehead, 4x100m sprint relay - BRONZE
1964 TOKYO OLYMPICS
Lynn Davies, Long jump - GOLD
1968 MEXICO CITY OLYMPICS
Richard Meade, Equestrian - GOLD
Martyn Woodroffe, 200m fly swimming - SILVER
David Broome, Show jumping - BRONZE
1972 MUNICH OLYMPICS
Richard Meade, Three-day equestrian team event - GOLD
Richard Meade, Three-day equestrian individual event - GOLD
Ralph Evans, light-flyweight boxing - BRONZE
1980 MOSCOW OLYMPICS
Michelle Probert, 4x400m relay - BRONZE
Charles Wiggin, Coxless pair rowing - BRONZE
1984 LOS ANGELES OLYMPICS
Robert Cattrall, Hockey - BRONZE
1988 SEOUL OLYMPICS
Colin Jackson, 110m hurdles - SILVER
1992 BARCELONA OLYMPICS
Helen Morgan, Hockey - BRONZE
1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS
Jamie Baulch, 4x400m relay - SILVER
Iwan Thomas, 4x400m relay - SILVER
2000 SYDNEY OLYMPICS
Ian Barker, Sailing (49er class) - SILVER
2004 ATHENS OLYMPICS
David Davies, 1,500m freestyle swimming - BRONZE
2008 BEIJING OLYMPICS
Nicole Cooke, Women's road race cycling - GOLD
Tom James, Coxless four rowing - GOLD
Geraint Thomas, Cycling team pursuit - GOLD
Tom Lucy, Coxed eights rowing - SILVER
David Davies, 10km open-water swim - SILVER
2012 LONDON OLYMPICS
Geraint Thomas, Men's cycling team pursuit - GOLD
Tom James, Men's coxless four - GOLD
Jade Jones, Women's taekwondo under-57kg - GOLD
Fred Evans, Men's boxing welterweight - SILVER
Chris Bartley, Men's lightweight four rowing - SILVER
Hannah Mills, Women's sailing 470 class - SILVER
Sarah Thomas, Women's hockey - BRONZE
2016 RIO OLYMPICS
Owain Doull, Men's cycling team pursuit - GOLD
Elinor Barker, Women's cycling team pursuit - GOLD
Hannah Mills, Women's sailing 470 class - GOLD
Jade Jones, Women's taekwondo under-57kg - GOLD
Becky James, Women's cycling keirin - SILVER
Jazz Carlin, Women's 400m freestyle - SILVER
Victoria Thornley, Women's 2000m double sculls - SILVER
Sam Cross, Men's rugby sevens - SILVER
James Davies, Men's rugby sevens - SILVER
Jazz Carlin, Women's 800m freestyle - SILVER
Becky James, Women's cycling individual sprint - SILVER