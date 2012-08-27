Barry Lane wins Wales Senior Open title at Conwy

England's Barry Lane carded a two under par final round of 70 to win the Wales Senior Open at Conwy Golf Club.

The 52-year-old finished on seven under to secure his fourth European Senior Tour title.

Lane began one shot behind overnight leader Philip Golding, who missed out on a maiden Tour win by one shot for a second week in a row.

"It's a very good standard out here, so it's always nice to get a win," Lane said.

"It's never easy and it wasn't today with Phil and Peter Fowler pushing me all the way.

Wales' Mark Mouland carded a one over par 73 for tied fourth place with Ian Woosnam in tied 29th position.