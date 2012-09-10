Paralympics 2012: Welsh medals at London
-
- From the section Wales
Welsh competitors at the London 2012 Paralympic Games were set a target of exceeding the 14 medals won in Beijing four years ago, and managed to equal it in 2012.
In 2008, 10 of the medals were gold, with three silver and one bronze giving Wales their greatest medal haul in history.
A record number of 38 athletes from Wales were selected for the 2012 Great Britain team - and this is what they achieved:
Gold
- Mark Colbourne - Cycling: 3km pursuit
- Aled Sion Davies - Athletics: F42 discus
- Josie Pearson - Athletics: F51 discus
Silver
- Mark Colbourne - Cycling: C1-3 kilometre sprint
- Mark Colbourne - Cycling: C1 road time trial
- - Swimming: S6 women's backstroke
Bronze
- Aled Sion Davies - Athletics: F42/44 shot put
- Claire Williams - Athletics: F11/12 discus
- Paul Davies - Table tennis: Class 1
- Olivia Breen & Jenny McLoughlin - Athletics: T35-38 4x100m relay
- Liz Johnson - Swimming: SB6 100m breaststroke
- - Athletics: F37 discus
- Rachel Morris - Handcycling: H1-3
- Sara Head - Table tennis: Women's team Class 1-3
Meanwhile West Midlands swimmer, Ellie Simmonds, who trains in Swansea, came away with four medals, including two golds.