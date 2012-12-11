BBC Wales Sport Personality winners
BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year has been awarded annually since the early 1950s. Here is a full list of the winners to date.
|1954 Ken Jones
|1955 John Disley
|1956 Joe Erskine
|1957 Dai Rees
|1958 Howard Winstone
|1959 Graham Moore
|1960 Brian Curvis
|1961 Bryn Meredith
|1962 Ivor Allchurch
|1963 Howard Winstone
|1964 Lynn Davies
|1965 Clive Rowlands
|1966 Lynn Davies
|1967 Howard Winstone
|1968 Martyn Woodroffe
|1969 Tony Lewis
|1970 David Broome
|1971 John Dawes / Wales Rugby Team / Welsh Lions
|1972 Richard Meade
|1973 Berwyn Price
|1974 Gareth Edwards
|1975 Arfon Griffiths
|1976 Mervyn Davies and the Wales Grand Slam Team
|1977 Phil Bennett
|1978 Johnny Owen
|1979 Terry Griffiths
|1980 Duncan Evans
|1981 John Toshack
|1982 Steve Barry
|1983 Colin Jones
|1984 Ian Rush
|1985 Steve Jones
|1986 Kirsty Wade
|1987 Ian Woosnam
|1988 Colin Jackson
|1989 Stephen Dodd
|1990 Ian Woosnam
|1991 Ian Woosnam
|1992 Tanni Grey
|1993 Colin Jackson
|1994 Steve Robinson
|1995 Neville Southall
|1996 Ryan Giggs
|1997 Scott Gibbs
|1998 Iwan Thomas
|1999 Colin Jackson
|2000 Tanni Grey-Thompson
|2001 Joe Calzaghe
|2002 Mark Hughes
|2003 Nicole Cooke
|2004 Tanni Grey-Thompson
|2005 Gareth Thomas
|2006 Joe Calzaghe
|2007 Joe Calzaghe
|2008 Shane Williams
|2009 Ryan Giggs
|2010 Gareth Bale
|2011 Chaz Davies
|2012 Jade Jones
|2013 Leigh Halfpenny
|2014 Geraint Thomas
|2015 Dan Biggar
|2016 Jade Jones
|2017 Jonathan Davies
|2018 Geraint Thomas
|2019Alun Wyn Jones