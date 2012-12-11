BBC Wales Sport Personality winners

Alun Wyn Jones led the Wales men's rugby union team to the World Cup semi-finals
Wales rugby union captain Alun Wyn Jones won the 2019 BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year award

BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year has been awarded annually since the early 1950s. Here is a full list of the winners to date.

1954 Ken Jones1955 John Disley
1956 Joe Erskine1957 Dai Rees
1958 Howard Winstone1959 Graham Moore
1960 Brian Curvis1961 Bryn Meredith
1962 Ivor Allchurch1963 Howard Winstone
1964 Lynn Davies1965 Clive Rowlands
1966 Lynn Davies1967 Howard Winstone
1968 Martyn Woodroffe1969 Tony Lewis
1970 David Broome1971 John Dawes / Wales Rugby Team / Welsh Lions
1972 Richard Meade1973 Berwyn Price
1974 Gareth Edwards1975 Arfon Griffiths
1976 Mervyn Davies and the Wales Grand Slam Team1977 Phil Bennett
1978 Johnny Owen1979 Terry Griffiths
1980 Duncan Evans1981 John Toshack
1982 Steve Barry1983 Colin Jones
1984 Ian Rush1985 Steve Jones
1986 Kirsty Wade1987 Ian Woosnam
1988 Colin Jackson1989 Stephen Dodd
1990 Ian Woosnam1991 Ian Woosnam
1992 Tanni Grey1993 Colin Jackson
1994 Steve Robinson1995 Neville Southall
1996 Ryan Giggs1997 Scott Gibbs
1998 Iwan Thomas1999 Colin Jackson
2000 Tanni Grey-Thompson2001 Joe Calzaghe
2002 Mark Hughes2003 Nicole Cooke
2004 Tanni Grey-Thompson2005 Gareth Thomas
2006 Joe Calzaghe2007 Joe Calzaghe
2008 Shane Williams2009 Ryan Giggs
2010 Gareth Bale2011 Chaz Davies
2012 Jade Jones2013 Leigh Halfpenny
2014 Geraint Thomas2015 Dan Biggar
2016 Jade Jones2017 Jonathan Davies
2018 Geraint Thomas2019Alun Wyn Jones

Top Stories

Related to this story