Wales' sporting weekend in photos

  • From the section Wales
Jamie Roberts tries to take the ball under pressure from Joe Rokocoko as the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour begins against the Barbarians in Honk Kong
Roberts leads this attack with close company from Welsh Lions Justin Tipuric (left) and Alex Cuthbert while Dan Lydiate (right) looks to support
Justin Tipuric dons a cold flannel to combat the heat and humidity in Hong Kong
Wing Alex Cuthbert scores two Lions tries in Honk Kong
Mike Phillips scores two Lions tries
Scrum-half Mike Phillips also scores two tries and is the Lions' star man as they win 59-8
Non Stanford on her way to victory in the Madrid round of the ITU women's world triathlon series
Australia's George Bailey is at full stretch as he attempts to catch out Jason Holder of the West Indies in their ICC Champions Trophy warm-up match in Cardiff. Australia won by four wickets
Greg Hancock, left, leads, Ales Dryml (red), Chris Holden, (white) and Fredrik Lindgren (blue) during the British FIM Speedway Grand Prix at the Millennium stadium
Uncapped wing Dafydd Howells trains with Wales following their arrival in Japan ahead of Tests there against the hosts on 8 and 15 June
Is Wales captain Bradley Davies about to pass or dummy?
