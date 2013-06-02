Wales' sporting weekend in photos 2 Jun 2013 From the section Wales Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/wales/22742185 Read more about sharing. Jamie Roberts tries to take the ball under pressure from Joe Rokocoko as the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour begins against the Barbarians in Honk Kong Roberts leads this attack with close company from Welsh Lions Justin Tipuric (left) and Alex Cuthbert while Dan Lydiate (right) looks to support Tipuric dons a cold flannel to combat the heat and humidity in Hong Kong Wing Alex Cuthbert scores two Lions tries in Honk Kong Scrum-half Mike Phillips also scores two tries and is the Lions' star man as they win 59-8 Non Stanford on her way to victory in the Madrid round of the ITU women's world triathlon series Australia's George Bailey is at full stretch as he attempts to catch out Jason Holder of the West Indies in their ICC Champions Trophy warm-up match in Cardiff. Australia won by four wickets Greg Hancock, left, leads, Ales Dryml (red), Chris Holden, (white) and Fredrik Lindgren (blue) during the British FIM Speedway Grand Prix at the Millennium stadium Uncapped wing Dafydd Howells trains with Wales following their arrival in Japan ahead of Tests there against the hosts on 8 and 15 June Is Wales captain Bradley Davies about to pass or throw a dummy? More To Follow