Aled Davies relishes 'back-garden' Paralympic event

Welsh Paralympian discus gold medallist Aled Davies has expressed excitement at Swansea University hosting the 2014 International Paralympic Committee (IPC) European Athletics Championships.

The event comes to Davies' home city in August of that year and he dubbed the event a "back-garden championship".

Davies, who won F42 gold at the 2012 London Paralympics said the event would "do amazing things."

It will be the first time the Championships has been held in the UK.

Fellow also welcomed the event launch.

"I'm honoured and privileged that it's going to be here, on your doorstep," said discus competitor Pearson from Hay-on-Wye.

"Wales fans are the most passionate, supportive.

"They're always there cheering you on and this is an incredible facility and to think that in a year's time there's going to be extra stands.

"There's going to lots of fans here and we're going to be competing for medals."

Davies added: "To have a high standard event, here in Swansea is going to do amazing things for us; not only Wales, but Swansea.

"I can't wait to get back out here and show everyone what I do, which is throw things as far as I can for a living and come home with the right colour medals."

The hope is the Championships will build on the impact of the 2012 Paralympic Games, bringing around 600 athletes from 40 countries to host venue Swansea University.