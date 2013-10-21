Wales' Rob Davies becomes Para table tennis world number one

New European Para table tennis champion Rob Davies has become the world number one in the men's class 1 category, replacing Paralympic and world champion Holger Nikelis from Germany.

The 29-year-old former rugby player from Brecon was ranked fifth before the European Championships.

But he defeated Nikelis in the semi-finals, having earlier beaten world number three Jean-Francois Ducay.

Davies beat fellow Welshman Paul Davies in the final to take gold.

But the Welsh pair combined in the team event for another gold.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet," said Rob Davies. "At the start of the year I wanted to improve my world ranking and medal at the European Championships.

"To do what I have done is more than I could have dreamed of so I'm just very happy."