Wales' festive sporting photos 1 Jan 2014 From the section Wales Cardiff City fans protest against owner Vincent Tan before the Boxing Day match with Southampton in Cardiff A large group of Cardiff City fans make their feelings about owner Vincent Tan clear during a protest before the home game against Southampton. An unmarked Jay Rodriguez opens the scoring for Southampton against Cardiff City. Ricky Lambert (on ground) fires in Southampton's third goal during a disastrous first half for Cardiff City. Newport County's players congratulate Michael Flynn after his goal put them ahead against Wycombe Wanderers. Newport won the game 1-0. Newport County's David Pipe is beaten to the ball by Wycombe's Matt McClure as Newport won 1-0. Ahead of Scarlets v Ospreys Boxing Day derby, fans at Parc y Scarlets protest against the Welsh Rugby Union in the power struggle with the regions, with a similar protest as Dragons played Blues at Rodney Parade. Samson Lee runs into strong Ospreys defence in the early stages of the Boxing Day derby at Parc Y Scarlets. Ospreys centre Ashley Beck runs into fierce defence from Scarlets backs Scott Williams and Rhys Priestland in a full-blooded holiday clash at Parc Y Scarlets. Ospreys captain Alun Wyn Jones and Scarlets' hooker Emyr Phillips appear to be a little short on Christmas cheer during the Boxing Day derby match at Parc Y Scarlets. Ospreys won 10-6. Ospreys celebrate as second row Ian Evans touches down for the only try of the match in their 10-6 victory over Scarlets on Boxing Day. Chelsea goal scorer Eden Hazard takes on Swansea defenders Neil Taylor and Jose Canas during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea's Oscar and Swansea City captain Ashley Williams clash during the Boxing day match at Stamford Bridge. Dragons flanker Netani Talei is tackled by Blues try-scorer Kristian Dacey during the first half of the Boxing Day derby match at Rodney Parade. Ahead of the Dragons versus Blues Boxing Day derby, rugby fans lay a banner across Rodney Parade in protest against the power struggles that have thrown the game into turmoil A Cardiff City supporter outside the stadium after manager Malky Mackay was sacked on Friday. Mountainous beat Hawkes Point and crowd favourite Tidal Bay in a tight three-way finish to win the Welsh National. Coral Welsh Grand National 2013 winner Mountainous with jockey Paul Moloney Swansea's Roland Lamah scores the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at Villa Park. Swansea players and supporters celebrate Roland Lamah's equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at Villa Park. Fly-half Owen Williams plays a key role, scoring 15 points, in Leicester Tigers win against Sale Sharks. David Kerslake takes charge of Cardiff City for the first time as caretaker manager, following Malky Mackay's sacking, for the home match against Sunderland on Saturday Jordan Mutch wheels away after giving Cardiff the lead against Sunderland Fraizer Campbell salutes the Cardiff fans after putting them 2-0 up at home to Sunderland Sunderland score two late goals to make the final score 2-2 and Cardiff pair Steven Caulker (front) and David Marshall show their frustration Wales captain Sam Warburton is among Cardiff Blues squad members having their hair shaved off to raise money in support of team-mate Matthew Rees, who is being treated for testicular cancer, and Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff Manchester City's Fernandinho (left) celebrates with Matija Nastasic after putting his side 1-0 up at Swansea City in the Premier League Swansea's Wilfried Bony (left) heads home his side equaliser to make it 1-1 against Manchester City Swansea striker Wilfried Bony shows his frustration after missing a chance in his side's 3-2 defeat at home to Manchester City Cardiff owner Vincent Tan (left) and the club's prospective new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watch the Bluebirds take on Arsenal in the Premier League Cardiff Blues' Josh Navidi takes on Newport Gwent Dragon Jason Tovey in the Pro12 at Cardiff Arms Park Dragons wing Will Harries goes over for the only try of the game But Leigh Halfpenny kicks 15 points as the Blues win 21-13