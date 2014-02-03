Boxing: Welshman Lee Selby admits world title ambitions

Lee Selby

Welshman Lee Selby wants a world title shot after stopping Rendall Munroe to become European featherweight champion.

Selby, 26, stopped Munroe in the sixth round at the Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on Saturday - the Barry fighter's 14th straight professional win.

"I'm over the moon. It's a great honour to own the European title," said Selby.

"I hope to defend the European title back here in Cardiff and look to push on for a final eliminator for a world title."

Added Selby: "I think I'm the first person since Howard Winstone to defend a British title four times and then go on to win the European title. He went on to win a WBC title."

Selby, who now has 18 wins from 19 bouts, started well against Munroe and was on his opponent from the first bell, picking him off with accurate shots to head and body.

The Welshman's dominance saw the referee step in and end the fight in the sixth as Munroe struggled to cope with the pace set by Selby.

Selby had defended his British and Commonwealth titles with a landslide points victory over Ryan Walsh back in October to win the Londsdale belt outright.