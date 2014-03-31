Gymnastics: Praise for Welsh athletes as Lizzie Beddoe claims gold

Welsh Gymnastics' head of performance has praised the success of Wales' competitors at the British Championships in Liverpool.

Jo Coombs was thrilled with Cardiff gymnast Lizzie Beddoe's gold medal in the floor exercise.

"Lizzie winning gold was excellent and we are all very proud of her achievement and the success of the rest of the gymnasts," she said.

"[Their] performance showed a lot of promise for the Commonwealth Games."

Fellow Cardiff gymnast Raer Theaker finished fourth in the all-round competition.

As well as the gold for 19-year-old Beddoe, there was a fourth place for Raer Theaker - also from Cardiff - in the all-round event and the floor.

"Winning Gold was amazing," said Beddoe from Radyr.

"It will help me as I focus on being selected for the Welsh Commonwealth Games team for Glasgow."

In the men's under-18 competition, Jac Davies from City of Swansea Gymnastics Club, won the silver on the pommel.

Iwan Mepham from Barry YMCA was fifth in the all-around competition, fourth on the high bar and parallel bars, and fifth on the rings and floor.