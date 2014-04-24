Glasgow 2014: Patricia Bevan hopeful for Welsh swimming gold

Welsh swimming great Patricia Bevan is hoping that a Welsh woman can emulate her achievement and win a Commonwealth Games gold at Glasgow 2014.

Bevan won the 200m breaststroke in 1974 in Christchurch, New Zealand.

It was 32 years before David Davies added another Welsh medal when he won the 1500m freestyle at Melbourne 2006, but Bevan wants a woman to strike gold.

"I desperately would like to see another Welsh woman win a gold medal," Bevan told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

At the 2010 Games in Delhi, Welsh women claimed four medals through Jazz Carlin, Georgia Davies and Jemma Lowe but without that elusive gold.

Carling set the fastest 800m freestyle time in the world so far in 2014 when she took the British title in Glasgow in the middle of April, claiming the 400m crown a day later at the same venue that will be used for the Commonwealth Games.

While Carlin seems the form swimmer in the Wales squad, Bevan is hoping that at least one of the medal trio from Delhi can spearhead Wales' efforts in the pool at Glasgow 2014.

"Any one of the three would do!" Bevan added.

"Jazmin won a silver in the 200 and a bronze in the 400 freestyle in Delhi and Georgia won a bronze in the 50 in the backstroke, Jemma a bronze in the 100m butterfly.

"It's just how hungry are they to win? I think that's the big thing for everyone.

"They've most probably all put the work in, it's how badly they want that medal.

"[Swim Wales head coach] Martyn Woodroffe says he thinks this is the strongest team that Wales have ever had, we'll have to wait and see.

"They could come back with medals but how many I don't know."