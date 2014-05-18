Para table tennis: Paul Davies and Rob Davies win Slovakian golds

Para table tennis players Paul Davies and Rob Davies took gold for Britain in the men's class 1 team event at the Slovakian Open.

The Welsh pair were involved in a titanic battle in the final with a combined team of Jean-Francois Ducay from France and Italy's Andrea Borgato.

Davies and Davies trailed 2-1 after the doubles but both won their reverse singles games to clinch gold.

"I don't know where I got it from," said North Cornelly's Paul Davies.

"It was definitely from the bottom of the barrel. I knew I could do it but five sets was hard. But a great result - especially to win another gold and to beat Borgato.

"I wasn't good against Ducay but thank God Rob beat him and it came down to the veteran to do it in the final end.

"This is massive for our confidence. Ducay and Borgato were the strongest team here and for us to beat them, I'm over the moon."

There were also silver medals for Will Bayley and Paul Karabardak (men's class 7), Aaron McKibbin with the Belgian Marc Ledoux (men's class 8) and David Wetherill with Valentin Kneuss from Switzerland (men's class 6).

Jane Campbell and Sara Head (women's class 1-3) claimed bronze.