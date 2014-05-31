Paralympian Aled Sion Davies sets new discus world record

Paralympic and World champion Aled Sion Davies set a new world record in the men's discus F42 at the IPC Athletics Grand Prix in Grosseto, Italy.

The 23-year-old smashed Fanie Lombaard's 12-year-old world record of 47.85m with a throw of 48.69m.

Davies arrived in Italy late on Friday having been involved in the Queen's Baton Relay earlier in the week.

"It's been a long day for me, but I still managed to pull out a world record," he said

"I'm very happy with that. It's nice to know that even with the fatigue, there's a lot more in the bag.

"I'm looking forward to beating 50m this year. I know I can do it. I've done it in training. It's just delivering when it matters."