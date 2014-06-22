Batley Bulldogs 55-12 North Wales Crusaders

From the section

North Wales Crusaders suffered a heavy defeat away to Batley in Anthony Murray's first game in charge.

Murray has been appointed head coach until the end of the season after Clive Griffiths stepped down.

Miles Greenwood scored three of the home side's 10 tries with Dan Birkett and Toby Adamson replying for the visitors.

Crusaders, 11th in the Championship, are away to Featherstone next Sunday.

South Wales Scorpions lost 48-10 to York City Knights in Championship 1 on Saturday.