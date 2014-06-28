England cricket: Amputee Tom Carter hopes funds boost chances

Media playback is not supported on this device Tom Carter has played cricket since he was six

A Welsh amputee cricketer will receive several thousands of pounds from the Tom Maynard Trust to help buy a prosthetic leg and boost his bid to play for England.

Tom Carter was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer in 2013 and his cricket career was put on hold.

But the Newport Cricket Club player says a specially-designed leg would allow him to bat again.

"It's going to be a big help to me," said Carter, 20.

"I've played cricket since I was five so I want to get back into it as soon as possible.

"I want to get back playing for Newport and then hopefully get into the England Physical Disability team in two or three years.

"I've been talking to a few of the players and they've invited me to go and see a few training sessions."

Carter must now wait a year for his amputated knee to recover before he can replace his current artificial leg with a specially-designed one which is more flexible.

Tom Carter is grateful for the help he has received

The prosthetic leg would cost the Bassaleg batsman up to £50,000, but Carter has raised more than half of that already through fundraising.

He is grateful for the support he has received from the Tom Maynard Trust, set up in the memory of the former Glamorgan cricketer who died in 2012.

The trust offers technical and financial support to young cricketers making their way in the game and held an event at St Fagans Cricket Club, near Cardiff, on Friday, 27 June.

"It's been brilliant - a real heart-warming experience," said Carter.

"People who play sport help each other.

"Sport has been my life for the last 20 years so to be able to play again would mean a hell of a lot to me."

Carter had been suffering from a pain in his knee before being diagnosed with osteosarcoma in July 2013.

Scans showed the cancer had fractured his tibia and he underwent chemotherapy before his leg was removed in October last year.

"The first two months of chemotherapy were like hell," said Carter.

"I was really sick, I wasn't eating and I lost two stone in about two months.

"But I've just got on with it really. It was a case of either losing your leg or losing your life."

Matthew Maynard, who set up the Trust in his son's name, is pleased to support Carter.

"We want to try and help people achieve their dreams," said Mr Maynard.

"The amount that Tom did when he was alive - our Tom - was tremendous.

"He didn't want any thanking, it was just part of his nature, so we want to try and carry that forward.

"Someone like Tom Carter, a young cricketer…who has had a tough time recently…it fits very much into the philosophy of the Tom Maynard Trust."

Glamorgan captain Mark Wallace also attended the fundraiser and hopes to see Carter back in the field soon.

"Tom has ambitions to get back and play cricket and potentially even go on and play international cricket," said Wallace.

"If the Tom Maynard Trust can help him do that then that would be fantastic."

Alongside the donation, Carter has also been invited to train at the Tom Maynard Cricket Academy in Desert Springs, southern Spain next February.