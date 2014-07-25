Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2014: Team Wales

  • From the section Wales
Aled Sion Davies celebrating
Aled Sion Davies will captain Wales at the Games
Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games
Dates: 23 July - 3 August Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Team Wales arrived at the 2014 Commonwealth Games with a large target of 27 medals - raising the stakes following the 19 earned in Delhi in 2010.

BBC Wales have already taken a look at the , and now looks at all of the athletes chosen to represent Wales at the twentieth Commonwealth Games.

Athletics

Dai Greene
Dai Greene won his comeback race in July 2014 after three hernia operations in 2013.

Commonwealth champion 400m hurdler Dai Greene and double world champion discus thrower Aled Davies are part of Wales' athletics team for Glasgow 2014.

There are several debutants in the squad, including 16-year-old Swansea sprinter Hannah Brier who is part of the 4x100m relay squad.

However, there was no place for sprinter Christian Malcolm after he failed to achieve the A standard 200m selection time at the Welsh Athletics Championships in Cardiff.

Athletics
NameDiscipline
Adam Bitchell10,000m
Olivia BreenLong Jump - F38
Hannah Brier4x100m Relay
Aled Sion DaviesDiscus - F42
Andrew DaviesMarathon
Lee DoranJavelin
Jonathan EdwardsHammer
Lucy Evans4x100m Relay
Chris Gowell1,500m
Dai Greene400m Hurdles
Ben GregoryDecathlon
Dewi Griffiths10,000m
David GuestDecathlon
Tracey Hinton100m - T12
Steffan Hughes100m - T12 Guide
Rachel Johncock4x100m Relay
Beverley JonesLong Jump - F37
Osian JonesHammer
Rhys Jones100m - T37
Elinor Kirk5,000m & 10,000m
Curtis MatthewsDecathlon
Mica Moore4x100m Relay
Brett MorseDiscus
Carys ParryHammer
Sally PeakePole Vault
Matthew RichardsHammer
Ryan Spencer-JonesShot Put
Joe Thomas800m
Hannah Thomas4x100m Relay
Paul WalkerPole Vault
Gareth WinterShot Put

Badminton

Carissa Turner
Carissa Turner told BBC Radio Wales in June that she is aiming to get on the podium in Glasgow

Women's doubles pair Carissa Turner and Sarah Thomas will spearhead Wales' badminton campaign at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Having been crowned champions at the Iceland International and Portuguese Open, Turner and Thomas will pair up again while also competing in the singles event and the mixed doubles.

Joe Morgan, 35, will compete at his third Commonwealth Games.

Badminton
NameDiscipline(s)Born/Lived
Daniel FontMen's Singles, Doubles & Mixed DoublesMold
Oliver GwiltMen's Singles, Doubles & Mixed DoublesWelshpool
Joe MorganMen's DoublesGorseinon/Cardiff
Nic StrangeMen's DoublesBangor/Cardiff
Sarah ThomasWomen's Singles, Doubles & Mixed DoublesCardiff
Carissa TurnerWomen's Singles, Doubles & Mixed DoublesCardiff

Boxing

Andrew Selby
Selby became the first Welshman in 86 years to win gold at the 2011 European Championships in Turkey.

The men's boxing team is headed by reigning Commonwealth champion Sean McGoldrick and European gold winner Andrew Selby.

With women's boxing added to the Commonwealth programme, Charlene Jones and Lauren Price represent Wales for the first time - though the IBA have deemed Ashley Brace following her participation at the 2013 Unified Kickboxing World Championships.

Boxing
NameCategoryFrom
Joe Cordina60kgCardiff
Kody Davies91kgNewport
Zack Davies64kgCarmarthen
Charlene Jones60kgHaverfordwest
Sean McGoldrick56kgNewport
Lauren Price75kgCaerphilly
Andrew Selby52kgBarry
Ashley Williams49kgBridgend

Cycling

Geraint Thomas
Geraint Thomas is currently competing for Team Sky in the Tour de France, and he has already won one bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Double Olympic champion Geraint Thomas was named in the Welsh Commonwealth cycling team, which has suffered a blow as 2010 medallist Becky James

Geraint Thomas and fellow Team Sky rider Luke Rowe will compete as part of the men's road team.

Also included in the 17-strong squad are world team pursuit champion Elinor Barker, World Cup medallists Jon Mould, Sam Harrison and Owain Doull.

Cycling
NameDisciplineFrom
Elinor BarkerWomen's Track & RoadCardiff
Scott DaviesMen's RoadCarmarthen
Owain DoullMen's Track & RoadCardiff
Matt EllisMen's Para-TrackNottingham
Sam HarrisonMen's Track & RoadRisca
Rhiannon HenryWomen's Para-TrackBridgend
Amy HillWomen's Track & RoadNewport
Ciara HorneWomen's Track & RoadKenilworth
Rachel JamesWomen's Para-Track - PilotAbergavenny
Hayley JonesWomen's Track & RoadPort Talbot
Jon MouldMen's Track & RoadNewport
Lewis OliviaMen's TrackMonmouthshire
Amy RobertsWomen's Track & RoadCarmarthen
Luke RoweMen's RoadCardiff
Geraint ThomasMen's RoadCardiff
Ieuan WilliamsMen's Para-Track - PilotIeuan Williams

Gymnastics

Frankie Jones
Frankie Jones is the joint most-successful Welsh gymnast in Commonwealth Games history - any medal in Glasgow will make it undisputed.

Wales have named a squad of 13 gymnasts to compete in the men's and women's artistic and rhythmic gymnastics events at the Commonwealth Games.

Rhythmic gymnast Frankie Jones won a silver at the Delhi Games in 2010.

Swansea's Nikara Jenkins and British champion Laura Halford will be vying with her for medals individually, as well as competing together in the team event.

Sport Wales expect to win three medals in gymnastics at the Glasgow Games

Gymnastics
NameDisciplineFrom/Lives
Lizzie BeddoeWomen's ArtisticCardiff
Jac DaviesMen's ArtisticSwansea/Carmarthen
Laura HalfordRhythmicCricklade
Georgina HockenhullWomen's ArtisticShrewsbury
Jessica HoggWomen's ArtisticCardiff
Nikara JenkinsRhythmicLlanelli
Frankie JonesRhythmicCardiff
Iwan MephamMen's ArtisticLlandau/Barry
Harry OwenMen's ArtisticHaverfordwest/Kilgetty
Clinton PurnellMen's ArtisticCardiff
Angel RomaeoWomen's ArtisticCardiff
Robert SansbyMen's ArtisticNuneaton/Hinckley
Raer TheakerWomen's ArtisticCardiff

Hockey

Hockey Men
The men's team are competed in their first Commonwealth Games since 2002.

Wales will be sending men's and women's teams to Glasgow for the first time since 1998 in Kuala Lumpur, with the women's side including Xenna Hughes , the daughter of former Wales football manager Mark Hughes.

The women performed well in the third tier of the European Championships in 2013, winning every game to take gold, but a podium finish will likely prove beyond them.

In contrast to the women's team, the men's squad will remain in the third tier of the European Championship as they lost to winners Portugal.

Men's Hockey
NameClubFromPosition
David KettleSurbitonAscotGoalkeeper
James KyriakidesOltonSwanseaDefender
Michael ShawSheffieldManchesterDefender
Benjamin CarlessBath BuccaneersShrewsburyDefender
Peter SwainsonOxtedCheltenhamDefender
Richard GaySouthgateJohannesburgDefender
Lewis ProsserGantoise (Belgium)SwindonMidfielder
Liam BrignullCardiff & MetCardiffMidfielder
Matthew RuxtonBath BuccaneersSheppeyMidfielder
Huw JonesReadingNairobiMidfielder
Owain Dolan-GrayLoughborough StudentsSwanseaForward
Rhys GowmanSheffieldCardiffForward
Nicholas ReesWhitchurchSwanseaForward
Andrew CornickTrojansSouthamptonForward
Gareth FurlongSheffield HallamCambridgeDefender
Daniel KyriakidesCardiff & MetSwanseaDefender
Women's Hockey
NameClubFromPosition
Ria MaleSwansea CityAberdareGoalkeeper
Elie BarnesReadingYeovilDefender
Jo WestwoodSwansea CityCardiffDefender
Kat BuddSwansea CityCardiffDefender
Leah WilkinsonSwansea CityBurton-on-TrentDefender
Xenna HughesBirmingham UniversityWrexhamDefender
Alys BrooksBirmingham UniversityWrexhamMidfielder
Beth BinghamSwansea CitySwanseaMidfielder
Carys TuckerSwansea CityCardiffMidfielder
Danielle JordanCliftonAbergavennyMidfielder
Sarah JonesReadingCardiffMidfielder
Sian FrenchBowden HightownKnowsleyMidfielder
Abi WelsfordSwansea CityNewportMidfielder
Emma BattenSurbitonKookaburraForward
Phoebe RichardsBeestonPowysForward
Eloise LaityBath UniversitySwanseaForward

Judo

Natalie Powell
Natalie Powell won silver in the Turkey Grand Prix in March 2014.

Judo makes its return to the Commonwealth Games for the first time since 2002, and national coach Craig Ewers is to compete for Wales as part of a 10-strong team.

Darren Warren will cover for Ewers away from the dojo when he challenges in the 81kg class.

Wales also include International Judo Federation 78kg number 13 ranked Natalie Powell among 10 judoka, along with her 57kg sister Kirsty.

Judo
NameDisciplineFrom
Kyle DaviesU66kgSwansea
Curtis DodgeU73kgSwansea
Craig EwersU81kgSwansea
Connor IrelandU73kgNeath
Jade LewisU52kgSwansea
Jamie MacDonaldU66kgMaesteg
Kirsty PowellU57kgCardiff
Natalie PowellU78kgCardiff
Ruslan RancevU100kgFlintshire
Mark ShawO100kgNewport

Lawn Bowls

Robert Weale
Robert Weale is the fourth most-successful Welsh athlete in Commonwealth Games history and one of the most-capped Welshmen of all time.

The lawn bowls squad was announced in December 2013 and features 15 competitors ranging in age from 25 to 71, with half the squad making their Commonwealth Games debuts.

Robert Weale, 51, is one of the most experienced and decorated athletes travelling to Glasgow, having represented Wales at every Games since 1986 and amassed two gold, three silver and one bronze medal. His most recent gold came in Delhi four years ago.

Anwen Butten joins him in the squad - she has twice won bronze in the pairs event, in 2002 with Joanna Weale and in 2010 with Hannah Smith.

Caroline Taylor, who will partner her in Glasgow, has won three medals at the World Outdoor Championships - a silver in the pairs and bronze in the fours in 2004, and a bronze in the triples in 2012.

Lawn Bowls
NameDiscipline(s)From
Mark HardingMen's Pairs & FoursBeddau
Paul TaylorMen's Triples & FoursBridgend
Jonathan TomlinsonMen's Triples & FoursNeath-Port Talbot
Robert WealeMen's Singles & PairsPresteigne
Marc WyattMen's Triples & FoursCaerphilly
Anwen ButtenWomen's Singles & PairsCarmarthen
Lisa ForeyWomen's Triples & FoursSwansea
Kelly PackwoodWomen's Triples & FoursNewport
Kathy PearceWomen's Triples & FoursBerriew
Caroline TaylorWomen's Singles, Pairs & FoursBerriew
Rosa CreanVisually Impaired Mixed PairsCardiff
Gilbert MilesVisually Impaired Mixed PairsSwansea
Chris GibsonPara-Sport TriplesCardiff
Dave PowellPara-Sport TriplesMonmouthshire
Kevin WoolmorePara-Sport TriplesWrexham

Netball

Netball
Wales are currently eighth in the world rankings and won every game on their way to World Cup qualification.

Sport Wales chair Laura McAllister tipped netball to be the "surprise story" of the games following their impressive World Cup qualification victories over Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Scotland.

12 players will be sent to Glasgow, with former captain Billy Pritchard recalled following several years out - but the squad is without experienced defenders Sara Hale, Rosie Pretorius and Stephanie Williams, who have all been ruled out through injury.

The team will be managed by head coach Laura Williams, who took over following the sacking of former head coach Melissa Hyndman after a disciplinary investigation.

Netball
NamePosition
Suzy DraneC/WD/WA
Bethan DykeWA/C
Becky JamesGS/GA
Nic JamesWD/WA/C
Kyra JonesC/WD
Nia JonesWD/GD
Chelsea LewisGS/GA
Kelly MorganCD/GK
Cara Lea MoseleyGA/WA/GS
Steph MyddeltonWD/GD
Billy PritchardWD/GD/C
Leanne ThomasGS/GA

Rugby 7s

Sevens
Wales will be captained by Adam Thomas, who will compete in his final tournament having secured a Summer move to Cardiff Blues.

Wales have included Exeter University student Luke Treharne in their sevens squad for the Commonwealth Games.

And there are returns to sevens for Gareth Davies, Jevon Groves and Will Harries.

Coach Gareth Williams had to make tough decisions with sevens regulars Will Price, Sam Cross, Jason Harries and Rhys Jones all missing out.

Rugby 7s
NameClub
Gareth DaviesCardiff Blues
James DaviesScarlets
Iolo EvansCarmarthen Quins
Jevon GrovesCardiff Blues
Will HarriesUnattached
Luke MorganBridgend
Gareth OwenScarlets
Craig PriceScarlets
Adam ThomasCardiff Blues
Luke TreharneExeter University
Alex WebberPonytpridd
Lee WilliamsCarmarthen Quins

Shooting

Elena Allen
Elena Allen came 14th in the qualifying round of the 2012 Olympics - though none of the shooters who finished ahead of her are eligible for Glasgow, and neither are any of those above her in the world rankings.

London Olympian Elena Allen will head a 14-strong Welsh shooting squad for the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Allen, who also won skeet bronze in the 2013 World Championships in Lima, will be joined at the Games by husband Malcolm Allen.

The team also includes David Phelps, who won Commonwealth Games gold in the men's 50m rifle prone in Melbourne in 2002.

Shooting
NameDisciplineFrom
Elena AllenWomen's Olympic SkeetNewport
Malcolm AllenMen's Olympic SkeetAbercarn
Mike Bamsey10m Air Rifle & 50m Rifle 3x40Surrey
Jenny Corish10m Air Rifle & 50m Rifle 3x20Caterham
Sian Corish50m Rifle Prone & 50m Rifle 3x20Caterham
Kate CowellWomen's Olympic TrapWrexham
Jonathan DaviesMen's Olympic TrapNeath
Coral Kennerley10m Air Pistol & 25m PistolAberystwyth
Gareth MorrisQueen's Prize & PairsStanstead
David Phelps50m Rifle ProneCardiff
Rhys PriceMen's Olympic SkeetUsk
Chris WatsonQueen's Prize & PairsTetbury
Mike WixeyMen's Olympic TrapAbergavenny
Sarah WixeyWomen's Olympic TrapAbergavenny

Squash

Peter Creed
Peter Creed is ranked 77th in the world and has beaten team-mate David Evans to the Welsh Nationals title in recent years.

Wales have selected a seven-member squash squad for Team Wales ahead of Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Ten-times Welsh national champion, Dave Evans and current Welsh number one ranked player, Peter Creed, are both included.

Evans has represented Wales at three previous Commonwealth Games.

Squash
NameDiscipline(s)From
Peter CreedMen's Singles, Doubles & Mixed DoublesCaerphilly
Dave EvansMen's Doubles & Mixed DoublesPontypool
Tesni EvansLadies' Singles, Doubles & Mixed DoublesCardiff
Scott FitzgeraldMen's Singles & DoublesPontypool
Dave HaleyMen's DoublesNewport
Joel MakinMen's SinglesPembrokeshire
Deon SaffreyLadies' Singles, Doubles & Mixed DoublesBarry

Swimming

Jazz Carlin
Jazz Carlin set the fastest 800m freestyle time recorded this year in April, which has yet to be beaten.

Twenty-three swimmers have been selected for Wales's team at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, with Jazz Carlin, Jemma Lowe and Georgia Davies among the first announced.

Swim Wales head coach Martyn Woodroffe has already called the squad "the strongest ever Welsh team that we're sending to a Commonwealth Games" and they will need to be - they are being relied upon to win six medals for Team Wales.

Swimming
NameDiscipline
Jazz Carlin200m, 400m & 800m Freestyle
Georgia Davies50m & 100m Backstroke, 4x100m Medley
Mari Davies4x100m Free
Thomas Haffield400m IM
Robert Holderness200m Breaststroke & 4x100m Medley
Ieuan Lloyd200m IM
Calum Jarvis200m Freestyle & 4x100m Medley
Daniel Jervis1500m Freestyle
Ellena Jones800m Freestyle
Tom Laxton100m Butterfly & 4x100m Medley
Marco Loughran50m Backstroke & 4x100m Medley
Jemma Lowe100m & 200m Butterfly, 4x100m Medley
Hannah McCarthy4x100m Free & 4x100m Medley
Xavier Mohammad4x100m Medley
Sian Morgan4x100m Free & 4x100m Medley
Otto Putland100m Freestyle & 4x100m Medley
Bethan Sloan4x100m Medley
Danielle Stirrat4x100m Free
Alys Thomas4x100m Medley
Jack Thomas200m Freestyle - S14
Chloe Tutton200m Breaststroke & 4x100m Medley
Ryan West100m Freestyle - S9
Rachel Williams4x100m Free

Table Tennis

Charlotte Carey
Charlotte Carey has been named for the second time, having been part of the squad that travelled to Delhi in 2010 when she was only 14.

Twin sisters who play table tennis together have been selected to represent Wales at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow this summer.

It will be the second time Angharad and Megan Phillips, 20, from Ruthin in Denbighshire, have been in the competition after playing in the 2010 Delhi games - and the twins deferred places at university for two years in order to commit full time to the sport, with the aim of making the Olympic squad for Rio in 2016..

Incredibly, they are the second sibling pair to be selected for the table tennis event as brothers Ryan and Stephen Jenkins from Rhondda Cynon Taf are also in the squad.

Table Tennis
NameDisciplineFrom
Carlotte CareyWomen's Singles, Doubles & Mixed DoublesEbbw Vale
Conor EdwardsMen's Singles, Doubles & Mixed DoublesTonypandy
Ryan JenkinsMen's Singles, Doubles & Mixed DoublesPontypridd
Stephen JenkinsMen's Singles, Doubles & Mixed DoublesPontypridd
Daniel O'ConnellMen's Singles, Doubles & Mixed DoublesAbergavenny
Naomi OwenWomen's Singles, Doubles & Mixed DoublesLlandrindod Wells
Angharad PhillipsWomen's Singles, Doubles & Mixed DoublesBodelwyddan
Megan PhillipsWomen's Singles, Doubles & Mixed DoublesBodelwyddan
Chloe ThomasWomen's Singles, Doubles & Mixed DoublesTredegar

Triathlon

Helen Jenkins
Helen Jenkins was ranked second in the Triathlon ITU World Series before injury ruled her out.

Wales will be without the current and former world triathlon champions for the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Current world champion Non Stanford had been originally selected, but injury has ruled her out of competition. She has since been replaced by Carol Bridge, a 29-year-old accident and emergency nurse.

The team suffered a further blow when Helen Jenkins, 2008 and 2011 ITU World Champion, was also ruled out of the Games because of a foot injury.

Despite injuries to Stanford and Jenkins there was no place for Ironman world champion Leanda Cave, with Holly Lawrence taking the third women's spot.

Triathlon
NameFrom
Carol BridgeRhondda
Morgan DaviesPorthcawl
Holly LawrenceSwansea
Liam LloydLlanelli
Alex MatchettHaverfordwest

Weightlifting

Christie Williams Wales weightlifting team
Christie Williams was selected for Wales' Commonwealth Games weightlifting team just 16 months after taking up the sport.

Welsh weightlifter Michaela Breeze, who has won two gold and three silver medals at the Commonwealth Games, says Wales can win at least two weightlifting medals in Glasgow.

The 34 year-old says the sport is "on the up" in Wales and has no doubts over what the team should be aiming for in Glasgow.

Also selected are British champion Gareth Evans and 20 year-old Darius Jokarzadeh from Cardiff, who is returning from playing American football in Pennsylvania to compete at the Games.

Weightlifting and powerlifting
NameDiscipline
Michaela Breeze58kg
Gareth Evans62kg
Darius Jokarzadeh105+kg
Stephanie Owens63kg
Natasha Perdue69kg
Faye Pittman63kg
Christie Williams58kg

Wrestling

wrestling
Wales have never taken a wrestling medal in the history of the Games.

Welsh junior and senior champion Thomas Hawthorn has been included in Wales' five-member wrestling team for the Commonwealth Games.

Hawthorn's father Jimmy is a five-time world champion and his brother Brett competed at 2010 Games in Delhi.

The 18-year-old is in the 74kg category, Damion Arzu, 31, is in the 61kg and Craig Pilling, 27, is in the 57kg.

Sarah Connolly, 25, competes in the 63kg category while Oliver Cole debuts.

Wrestling
NameDisciplineFrom
Damion Arzu61kgBedford
Oliver Cole86kgCardiff
Sarah Connolly63kgBridgend
Thomas Hawthorn74kgBradford/Llangeinor
Craig Pilling57kgBolton

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story