Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2014: Team Wales

Team Wales arrived at the 2014 Commonwealth Games with a large target of 27 medals - raising the stakes following the 19 earned in Delhi in 2010.
BBC Wales have already taken a look at the , and now looks at all of the athletes chosen to represent Wales at the twentieth Commonwealth Games.
Athletics
Commonwealth champion 400m hurdler Dai Greene and double world champion discus thrower Aled Davies are part of Wales' athletics team for Glasgow 2014.
There are several debutants in the squad, including 16-year-old Swansea sprinter Hannah Brier who is part of the 4x100m relay squad.
However, there was no place for sprinter Christian Malcolm after he failed to achieve the A standard 200m selection time at the Welsh Athletics Championships in Cardiff.
|Athletics
|Name
|Discipline
|Adam Bitchell
|10,000m
|Olivia Breen
|Long Jump - F38
|Hannah Brier
|4x100m Relay
|Aled Sion Davies
|Discus - F42
|Andrew Davies
|Marathon
|Lee Doran
|Javelin
|Jonathan Edwards
|Hammer
|Lucy Evans
|4x100m Relay
|Chris Gowell
|1,500m
|Dai Greene
|400m Hurdles
|Ben Gregory
|Decathlon
|Dewi Griffiths
|10,000m
|David Guest
|Decathlon
|Tracey Hinton
|100m - T12
|Steffan Hughes
|100m - T12 Guide
|Rachel Johncock
|4x100m Relay
|Beverley Jones
|Long Jump - F37
|Osian Jones
|Hammer
|Rhys Jones
|100m - T37
|Elinor Kirk
|5,000m & 10,000m
|Curtis Matthews
|Decathlon
|Mica Moore
|4x100m Relay
|Brett Morse
|Discus
|Carys Parry
|Hammer
|Sally Peake
|Pole Vault
|Matthew Richards
|Hammer
|Ryan Spencer-Jones
|Shot Put
|Joe Thomas
|800m
|Hannah Thomas
|4x100m Relay
|Paul Walker
|Pole Vault
|Gareth Winter
|Shot Put
Badminton
Women's doubles pair Carissa Turner and Sarah Thomas will spearhead Wales' badminton campaign at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Having been crowned champions at the Iceland International and Portuguese Open, Turner and Thomas will pair up again while also competing in the singles event and the mixed doubles.
Joe Morgan, 35, will compete at his third Commonwealth Games.
|Badminton
|Name
|Discipline(s)
|Born/Lived
|Daniel Font
|Men's Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles
|Mold
|Oliver Gwilt
|Men's Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles
|Welshpool
|Joe Morgan
|Men's Doubles
|Gorseinon/Cardiff
|Nic Strange
|Men's Doubles
|Bangor/Cardiff
|Sarah Thomas
|Women's Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles
|Cardiff
|Carissa Turner
|Women's Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles
|Cardiff
Boxing
The men's boxing team is headed by reigning Commonwealth champion Sean McGoldrick and European gold winner Andrew Selby.
With women's boxing added to the Commonwealth programme, Charlene Jones and Lauren Price represent Wales for the first time - though the IBA have deemed Ashley Brace following her participation at the 2013 Unified Kickboxing World Championships.
|Boxing
|Name
|Category
|From
|Joe Cordina
|60kg
|Cardiff
|Kody Davies
|91kg
|Newport
|Zack Davies
|64kg
|Carmarthen
|Charlene Jones
|60kg
|Haverfordwest
|Sean McGoldrick
|56kg
|Newport
|Lauren Price
|75kg
|Caerphilly
|Andrew Selby
|52kg
|Barry
|Ashley Williams
|49kg
|Bridgend
Cycling
Double Olympic champion Geraint Thomas was named in the Welsh Commonwealth cycling team, which has suffered a blow as 2010 medallist Becky James
Geraint Thomas and fellow Team Sky rider Luke Rowe will compete as part of the men's road team.
Also included in the 17-strong squad are world team pursuit champion Elinor Barker, World Cup medallists Jon Mould, Sam Harrison and Owain Doull.
|Cycling
|Name
|Discipline
|From
|Elinor Barker
|Women's Track & Road
|Cardiff
|Scott Davies
|Men's Road
|Carmarthen
|Owain Doull
|Men's Track & Road
|Cardiff
|Matt Ellis
|Men's Para-Track
|Nottingham
|Sam Harrison
|Men's Track & Road
|Risca
|Rhiannon Henry
|Women's Para-Track
|Bridgend
|Amy Hill
|Women's Track & Road
|Newport
|Ciara Horne
|Women's Track & Road
|Kenilworth
|Rachel James
|Women's Para-Track - Pilot
|Abergavenny
|Hayley Jones
|Women's Track & Road
|Port Talbot
|Jon Mould
|Men's Track & Road
|Newport
|Lewis Olivia
|Men's Track
|Monmouthshire
|Amy Roberts
|Women's Track & Road
|Carmarthen
|Luke Rowe
|Men's Road
|Cardiff
|Geraint Thomas
|Men's Road
|Cardiff
|Ieuan Williams
|Men's Para-Track - Pilot
|Ieuan Williams
Gymnastics
Wales have named a squad of 13 gymnasts to compete in the men's and women's artistic and rhythmic gymnastics events at the Commonwealth Games.
Rhythmic gymnast Frankie Jones won a silver at the Delhi Games in 2010.
Swansea's Nikara Jenkins and British champion Laura Halford will be vying with her for medals individually, as well as competing together in the team event.
Sport Wales expect to win three medals in gymnastics at the Glasgow Games
|Gymnastics
|Name
|Discipline
|From/Lives
|Lizzie Beddoe
|Women's Artistic
|Cardiff
|Jac Davies
|Men's Artistic
|Swansea/Carmarthen
|Laura Halford
|Rhythmic
|Cricklade
|Georgina Hockenhull
|Women's Artistic
|Shrewsbury
|Jessica Hogg
|Women's Artistic
|Cardiff
|Nikara Jenkins
|Rhythmic
|Llanelli
|Frankie Jones
|Rhythmic
|Cardiff
|Iwan Mepham
|Men's Artistic
|Llandau/Barry
|Harry Owen
|Men's Artistic
|Haverfordwest/Kilgetty
|Clinton Purnell
|Men's Artistic
|Cardiff
|Angel Romaeo
|Women's Artistic
|Cardiff
|Robert Sansby
|Men's Artistic
|Nuneaton/Hinckley
|Raer Theaker
|Women's Artistic
|Cardiff
Hockey
Wales will be sending men's and women's teams to Glasgow for the first time since 1998 in Kuala Lumpur, with the women's side including Xenna Hughes , the daughter of former Wales football manager Mark Hughes.
The women performed well in the third tier of the European Championships in 2013, winning every game to take gold, but a podium finish will likely prove beyond them.
In contrast to the women's team, the men's squad will remain in the third tier of the European Championship as they lost to winners Portugal.
|Men's Hockey
|Name
|Club
|From
|Position
|David Kettle
|Surbiton
|Ascot
|Goalkeeper
|James Kyriakides
|Olton
|Swansea
|Defender
|Michael Shaw
|Sheffield
|Manchester
|Defender
|Benjamin Carless
|Bath Buccaneers
|Shrewsbury
|Defender
|Peter Swainson
|Oxted
|Cheltenham
|Defender
|Richard Gay
|Southgate
|Johannesburg
|Defender
|Lewis Prosser
|Gantoise (Belgium)
|Swindon
|Midfielder
|Liam Brignull
|Cardiff & Met
|Cardiff
|Midfielder
|Matthew Ruxton
|Bath Buccaneers
|Sheppey
|Midfielder
|Huw Jones
|Reading
|Nairobi
|Midfielder
|Owain Dolan-Gray
|Loughborough Students
|Swansea
|Forward
|Rhys Gowman
|Sheffield
|Cardiff
|Forward
|Nicholas Rees
|Whitchurch
|Swansea
|Forward
|Andrew Cornick
|Trojans
|Southampton
|Forward
|Gareth Furlong
|Sheffield Hallam
|Cambridge
|Defender
|Daniel Kyriakides
|Cardiff & Met
|Swansea
|Defender
|Women's Hockey
|Name
|Club
|From
|Position
|Ria Male
|Swansea City
|Aberdare
|Goalkeeper
|Elie Barnes
|Reading
|Yeovil
|Defender
|Jo Westwood
|Swansea City
|Cardiff
|Defender
|Kat Budd
|Swansea City
|Cardiff
|Defender
|Leah Wilkinson
|Swansea City
|Burton-on-Trent
|Defender
|Xenna Hughes
|Birmingham University
|Wrexham
|Defender
|Alys Brooks
|Birmingham University
|Wrexham
|Midfielder
|Beth Bingham
|Swansea City
|Swansea
|Midfielder
|Carys Tucker
|Swansea City
|Cardiff
|Midfielder
|Danielle Jordan
|Clifton
|Abergavenny
|Midfielder
|Sarah Jones
|Reading
|Cardiff
|Midfielder
|Sian French
|Bowden Hightown
|Knowsley
|Midfielder
|Abi Welsford
|Swansea City
|Newport
|Midfielder
|Emma Batten
|Surbiton
|Kookaburra
|Forward
|Phoebe Richards
|Beeston
|Powys
|Forward
|Eloise Laity
|Bath University
|Swansea
|Forward
Judo
Judo makes its return to the Commonwealth Games for the first time since 2002, and national coach Craig Ewers is to compete for Wales as part of a 10-strong team.
Darren Warren will cover for Ewers away from the dojo when he challenges in the 81kg class.
Wales also include International Judo Federation 78kg number 13 ranked Natalie Powell among 10 judoka, along with her 57kg sister Kirsty.
|Judo
|Name
|Discipline
|From
|Kyle Davies
|U66kg
|Swansea
|Curtis Dodge
|U73kg
|Swansea
|Craig Ewers
|U81kg
|Swansea
|Connor Ireland
|U73kg
|Neath
|Jade Lewis
|U52kg
|Swansea
|Jamie MacDonald
|U66kg
|Maesteg
|Kirsty Powell
|U57kg
|Cardiff
|Natalie Powell
|U78kg
|Cardiff
|Ruslan Rancev
|U100kg
|Flintshire
|Mark Shaw
|O100kg
|Newport
Lawn Bowls
The lawn bowls squad was announced in December 2013 and features 15 competitors ranging in age from 25 to 71, with half the squad making their Commonwealth Games debuts.
Robert Weale, 51, is one of the most experienced and decorated athletes travelling to Glasgow, having represented Wales at every Games since 1986 and amassed two gold, three silver and one bronze medal. His most recent gold came in Delhi four years ago.
Anwen Butten joins him in the squad - she has twice won bronze in the pairs event, in 2002 with Joanna Weale and in 2010 with Hannah Smith.
Caroline Taylor, who will partner her in Glasgow, has won three medals at the World Outdoor Championships - a silver in the pairs and bronze in the fours in 2004, and a bronze in the triples in 2012.
|Lawn Bowls
|Name
|Discipline(s)
|From
|Mark Harding
|Men's Pairs & Fours
|Beddau
|Paul Taylor
|Men's Triples & Fours
|Bridgend
|Jonathan Tomlinson
|Men's Triples & Fours
|Neath-Port Talbot
|Robert Weale
|Men's Singles & Pairs
|Presteigne
|Marc Wyatt
|Men's Triples & Fours
|Caerphilly
|Anwen Butten
|Women's Singles & Pairs
|Carmarthen
|Lisa Forey
|Women's Triples & Fours
|Swansea
|Kelly Packwood
|Women's Triples & Fours
|Newport
|Kathy Pearce
|Women's Triples & Fours
|Berriew
|Caroline Taylor
|Women's Singles, Pairs & Fours
|Berriew
|Rosa Crean
|Visually Impaired Mixed Pairs
|Cardiff
|Gilbert Miles
|Visually Impaired Mixed Pairs
|Swansea
|Chris Gibson
|Para-Sport Triples
|Cardiff
|Dave Powell
|Para-Sport Triples
|Monmouthshire
|Kevin Woolmore
|Para-Sport Triples
|Wrexham
Netball
Sport Wales chair Laura McAllister tipped netball to be the "surprise story" of the games following their impressive World Cup qualification victories over Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Scotland.
12 players will be sent to Glasgow, with former captain Billy Pritchard recalled following several years out - but the squad is without experienced defenders Sara Hale, Rosie Pretorius and Stephanie Williams, who have all been ruled out through injury.
The team will be managed by head coach Laura Williams, who took over following the sacking of former head coach Melissa Hyndman after a disciplinary investigation.
|Netball
|Name
|Position
|Suzy Drane
|C/WD/WA
|Bethan Dyke
|WA/C
|Becky James
|GS/GA
|Nic James
|WD/WA/C
|Kyra Jones
|C/WD
|Nia Jones
|WD/GD
|Chelsea Lewis
|GS/GA
|Kelly Morgan
|CD/GK
|Cara Lea Moseley
|GA/WA/GS
|Steph Myddelton
|WD/GD
|Billy Pritchard
|WD/GD/C
|Leanne Thomas
|GS/GA
Rugby 7s
Wales have included Exeter University student Luke Treharne in their sevens squad for the Commonwealth Games.
And there are returns to sevens for Gareth Davies, Jevon Groves and Will Harries.
Coach Gareth Williams had to make tough decisions with sevens regulars Will Price, Sam Cross, Jason Harries and Rhys Jones all missing out.
|Rugby 7s
|Name
|Club
|Gareth Davies
|Cardiff Blues
|James Davies
|Scarlets
|Iolo Evans
|Carmarthen Quins
|Jevon Groves
|Cardiff Blues
|Will Harries
|Unattached
|Luke Morgan
|Bridgend
|Gareth Owen
|Scarlets
|Craig Price
|Scarlets
|Adam Thomas
|Cardiff Blues
|Luke Treharne
|Exeter University
|Alex Webber
|Ponytpridd
|Lee Williams
|Carmarthen Quins
Shooting
London Olympian Elena Allen will head a 14-strong Welsh shooting squad for the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Allen, who also won skeet bronze in the 2013 World Championships in Lima, will be joined at the Games by husband Malcolm Allen.
The team also includes David Phelps, who won Commonwealth Games gold in the men's 50m rifle prone in Melbourne in 2002.
|Shooting
|Name
|Discipline
|From
|Elena Allen
|Women's Olympic Skeet
|Newport
|Malcolm Allen
|Men's Olympic Skeet
|Abercarn
|Mike Bamsey
|10m Air Rifle & 50m Rifle 3x40
|Surrey
|Jenny Corish
|10m Air Rifle & 50m Rifle 3x20
|Caterham
|Sian Corish
|50m Rifle Prone & 50m Rifle 3x20
|Caterham
|Kate Cowell
|Women's Olympic Trap
|Wrexham
|Jonathan Davies
|Men's Olympic Trap
|Neath
|Coral Kennerley
|10m Air Pistol & 25m Pistol
|Aberystwyth
|Gareth Morris
|Queen's Prize & Pairs
|Stanstead
|David Phelps
|50m Rifle Prone
|Cardiff
|Rhys Price
|Men's Olympic Skeet
|Usk
|Chris Watson
|Queen's Prize & Pairs
|Tetbury
|Mike Wixey
|Men's Olympic Trap
|Abergavenny
|Sarah Wixey
|Women's Olympic Trap
|Abergavenny
Squash
Wales have selected a seven-member squash squad for Team Wales ahead of Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.
Ten-times Welsh national champion, Dave Evans and current Welsh number one ranked player, Peter Creed, are both included.
Evans has represented Wales at three previous Commonwealth Games.
|Squash
|Name
|Discipline(s)
|From
|Peter Creed
|Men's Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles
|Caerphilly
|Dave Evans
|Men's Doubles & Mixed Doubles
|Pontypool
|Tesni Evans
|Ladies' Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles
|Cardiff
|Scott Fitzgerald
|Men's Singles & Doubles
|Pontypool
|Dave Haley
|Men's Doubles
|Newport
|Joel Makin
|Men's Singles
|Pembrokeshire
|Deon Saffrey
|Ladies' Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles
|Barry
Swimming
Twenty-three swimmers have been selected for Wales's team at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, with Jazz Carlin, Jemma Lowe and Georgia Davies among the first announced.
Swim Wales head coach Martyn Woodroffe has already called the squad "the strongest ever Welsh team that we're sending to a Commonwealth Games" and they will need to be - they are being relied upon to win six medals for Team Wales.
|Swimming
|Name
|Discipline
|Jazz Carlin
|200m, 400m & 800m Freestyle
|Georgia Davies
|50m & 100m Backstroke, 4x100m Medley
|Mari Davies
|4x100m Free
|Thomas Haffield
|400m IM
|Robert Holderness
|200m Breaststroke & 4x100m Medley
|Ieuan Lloyd
|200m IM
|Calum Jarvis
|200m Freestyle & 4x100m Medley
|Daniel Jervis
|1500m Freestyle
|Ellena Jones
|800m Freestyle
|Tom Laxton
|100m Butterfly & 4x100m Medley
|Marco Loughran
|50m Backstroke & 4x100m Medley
|Jemma Lowe
|100m & 200m Butterfly, 4x100m Medley
|Hannah McCarthy
|4x100m Free & 4x100m Medley
|Xavier Mohammad
|4x100m Medley
|Sian Morgan
|4x100m Free & 4x100m Medley
|Otto Putland
|100m Freestyle & 4x100m Medley
|Bethan Sloan
|4x100m Medley
|Danielle Stirrat
|4x100m Free
|Alys Thomas
|4x100m Medley
|Jack Thomas
|200m Freestyle - S14
|Chloe Tutton
|200m Breaststroke & 4x100m Medley
|Ryan West
|100m Freestyle - S9
|Rachel Williams
|4x100m Free
Table Tennis
Twin sisters who play table tennis together have been selected to represent Wales at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow this summer.
It will be the second time Angharad and Megan Phillips, 20, from Ruthin in Denbighshire, have been in the competition after playing in the 2010 Delhi games - and the twins deferred places at university for two years in order to commit full time to the sport, with the aim of making the Olympic squad for Rio in 2016..
Incredibly, they are the second sibling pair to be selected for the table tennis event as brothers Ryan and Stephen Jenkins from Rhondda Cynon Taf are also in the squad.
|Table Tennis
|Name
|Discipline
|From
|Carlotte Carey
|Women's Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles
|Ebbw Vale
|Conor Edwards
|Men's Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles
|Tonypandy
|Ryan Jenkins
|Men's Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles
|Pontypridd
|Stephen Jenkins
|Men's Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles
|Pontypridd
|Daniel O'Connell
|Men's Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles
|Abergavenny
|Naomi Owen
|Women's Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles
|Llandrindod Wells
|Angharad Phillips
|Women's Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles
|Bodelwyddan
|Megan Phillips
|Women's Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles
|Bodelwyddan
|Chloe Thomas
|Women's Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles
|Tredegar
Triathlon
Wales will be without the current and former world triathlon champions for the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Current world champion Non Stanford had been originally selected, but injury has ruled her out of competition. She has since been replaced by Carol Bridge, a 29-year-old accident and emergency nurse.
The team suffered a further blow when Helen Jenkins, 2008 and 2011 ITU World Champion, was also ruled out of the Games because of a foot injury.
Despite injuries to Stanford and Jenkins there was no place for Ironman world champion Leanda Cave, with Holly Lawrence taking the third women's spot.
|Triathlon
|Name
|From
|Carol Bridge
|Rhondda
|Morgan Davies
|Porthcawl
|Holly Lawrence
|Swansea
|Liam Lloyd
|Llanelli
|Alex Matchett
|Haverfordwest
Weightlifting
Welsh weightlifter Michaela Breeze, who has won two gold and three silver medals at the Commonwealth Games, says Wales can win at least two weightlifting medals in Glasgow.
The 34 year-old says the sport is "on the up" in Wales and has no doubts over what the team should be aiming for in Glasgow.
Also selected are British champion Gareth Evans and 20 year-old Darius Jokarzadeh from Cardiff, who is returning from playing American football in Pennsylvania to compete at the Games.
|Weightlifting and powerlifting
|Name
|Discipline
|Michaela Breeze
|58kg
|Gareth Evans
|62kg
|Darius Jokarzadeh
|105+kg
|Stephanie Owens
|63kg
|Natasha Perdue
|69kg
|Faye Pittman
|63kg
|Christie Williams
|58kg
Wrestling
Welsh junior and senior champion Thomas Hawthorn has been included in Wales' five-member wrestling team for the Commonwealth Games.
Hawthorn's father Jimmy is a five-time world champion and his brother Brett competed at 2010 Games in Delhi.
The 18-year-old is in the 74kg category, Damion Arzu, 31, is in the 61kg and Craig Pilling, 27, is in the 57kg.
Sarah Connolly, 25, competes in the 63kg category while Oliver Cole debuts.
|Wrestling
|Name
|Discipline
|From
|Damion Arzu
|61kg
|Bedford
|Oliver Cole
|86kg
|Cardiff
|Sarah Connolly
|63kg
|Bridgend
|Thomas Hawthorn
|74kg
|Bradford/Llangeinor
|Craig Pilling
|57kg
|Bolton