Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2014: Team Wales

Aled Sion Davies will captain Wales at the Games

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Team Wales arrived at the 2014 Commonwealth Games with a large target of 27 medals - raising the stakes following the 19 earned in Delhi in 2010.

BBC Wales have already taken a look at the , and now looks at all of the athletes chosen to represent Wales at the twentieth Commonwealth Games.

Athletics

Dai Greene won his comeback race in July 2014 after three hernia operations in 2013.

Commonwealth champion 400m hurdler Dai Greene and double world champion discus thrower Aled Davies are part of Wales' athletics team for Glasgow 2014.

There are several debutants in the squad, including 16-year-old Swansea sprinter Hannah Brier who is part of the 4x100m relay squad.

However, there was no place for sprinter Christian Malcolm after he failed to achieve the A standard 200m selection time at the Welsh Athletics Championships in Cardiff.

Athletics Name Discipline Adam Bitchell 10,000m Olivia Breen Long Jump - F38 Hannah Brier 4x100m Relay Aled Sion Davies Discus - F42 Andrew Davies Marathon Lee Doran Javelin Jonathan Edwards Hammer Lucy Evans 4x100m Relay Chris Gowell 1,500m Dai Greene 400m Hurdles Ben Gregory Decathlon Dewi Griffiths 10,000m David Guest Decathlon Tracey Hinton 100m - T12 Steffan Hughes 100m - T12 Guide Rachel Johncock 4x100m Relay Beverley Jones Long Jump - F37 Osian Jones Hammer Rhys Jones 100m - T37 Elinor Kirk 5,000m & 10,000m Curtis Matthews Decathlon Mica Moore 4x100m Relay Brett Morse Discus Carys Parry Hammer Sally Peake Pole Vault Matthew Richards Hammer Ryan Spencer-Jones Shot Put Joe Thomas 800m Hannah Thomas 4x100m Relay Paul Walker Pole Vault Gareth Winter Shot Put

Badminton

Carissa Turner told BBC Radio Wales in June that she is aiming to get on the podium in Glasgow

Women's doubles pair Carissa Turner and Sarah Thomas will spearhead Wales' badminton campaign at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Having been crowned champions at the Iceland International and Portuguese Open, Turner and Thomas will pair up again while also competing in the singles event and the mixed doubles.

Joe Morgan, 35, will compete at his third Commonwealth Games.

Badminton Name Discipline(s) Born/Lived Daniel Font Men's Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles Mold Oliver Gwilt Men's Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles Welshpool Joe Morgan Men's Doubles Gorseinon/Cardiff Nic Strange Men's Doubles Bangor/Cardiff Sarah Thomas Women's Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles Cardiff Carissa Turner Women's Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles Cardiff

Boxing

Selby became the first Welshman in 86 years to win gold at the 2011 European Championships in Turkey.

The men's boxing team is headed by reigning Commonwealth champion Sean McGoldrick and European gold winner Andrew Selby.

With women's boxing added to the Commonwealth programme, Charlene Jones and Lauren Price represent Wales for the first time - though the IBA have deemed Ashley Brace following her participation at the 2013 Unified Kickboxing World Championships.

Boxing Name Category From Joe Cordina 60kg Cardiff Kody Davies 91kg Newport Zack Davies 64kg Carmarthen Charlene Jones 60kg Haverfordwest Sean McGoldrick 56kg Newport Lauren Price 75kg Caerphilly Andrew Selby 52kg Barry Ashley Williams 49kg Bridgend

Cycling

Geraint Thomas is currently competing for Team Sky in the Tour de France, and he has already won one bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Double Olympic champion Geraint Thomas was named in the Welsh Commonwealth cycling team, which has suffered a blow as 2010 medallist Becky James

Geraint Thomas and fellow Team Sky rider Luke Rowe will compete as part of the men's road team.

Also included in the 17-strong squad are world team pursuit champion Elinor Barker, World Cup medallists Jon Mould, Sam Harrison and Owain Doull.

Cycling Name Discipline From Elinor Barker Women's Track & Road Cardiff Scott Davies Men's Road Carmarthen Owain Doull Men's Track & Road Cardiff Matt Ellis Men's Para-Track Nottingham Sam Harrison Men's Track & Road Risca Rhiannon Henry Women's Para-Track Bridgend Amy Hill Women's Track & Road Newport Ciara Horne Women's Track & Road Kenilworth Rachel James Women's Para-Track - Pilot Abergavenny Hayley Jones Women's Track & Road Port Talbot Jon Mould Men's Track & Road Newport Lewis Olivia Men's Track Monmouthshire Amy Roberts Women's Track & Road Carmarthen Luke Rowe Men's Road Cardiff Geraint Thomas Men's Road Cardiff Ieuan Williams Men's Para-Track - Pilot Ieuan Williams

Gymnastics

Frankie Jones is the joint most-successful Welsh gymnast in Commonwealth Games history - any medal in Glasgow will make it undisputed.

Wales have named a squad of 13 gymnasts to compete in the men's and women's artistic and rhythmic gymnastics events at the Commonwealth Games.

Rhythmic gymnast Frankie Jones won a silver at the Delhi Games in 2010.

Swansea's Nikara Jenkins and British champion Laura Halford will be vying with her for medals individually, as well as competing together in the team event.

Sport Wales expect to win three medals in gymnastics at the Glasgow Games

Gymnastics Name Discipline From/Lives Lizzie Beddoe Women's Artistic Cardiff Jac Davies Men's Artistic Swansea/Carmarthen Laura Halford Rhythmic Cricklade Georgina Hockenhull Women's Artistic Shrewsbury Jessica Hogg Women's Artistic Cardiff Nikara Jenkins Rhythmic Llanelli Frankie Jones Rhythmic Cardiff Iwan Mepham Men's Artistic Llandau/Barry Harry Owen Men's Artistic Haverfordwest/Kilgetty Clinton Purnell Men's Artistic Cardiff Angel Romaeo Women's Artistic Cardiff Robert Sansby Men's Artistic Nuneaton/Hinckley Raer Theaker Women's Artistic Cardiff

Hockey

The men's team are competed in their first Commonwealth Games since 2002.

Wales will be sending men's and women's teams to Glasgow for the first time since 1998 in Kuala Lumpur, with the women's side including Xenna Hughes , the daughter of former Wales football manager Mark Hughes.

The women performed well in the third tier of the European Championships in 2013, winning every game to take gold, but a podium finish will likely prove beyond them.

In contrast to the women's team, the men's squad will remain in the third tier of the European Championship as they lost to winners Portugal.

Men's Hockey Name Club From Position David Kettle Surbiton Ascot Goalkeeper James Kyriakides Olton Swansea Defender Michael Shaw Sheffield Manchester Defender Benjamin Carless Bath Buccaneers Shrewsbury Defender Peter Swainson Oxted Cheltenham Defender Richard Gay Southgate Johannesburg Defender Lewis Prosser Gantoise (Belgium) Swindon Midfielder Liam Brignull Cardiff & Met Cardiff Midfielder Matthew Ruxton Bath Buccaneers Sheppey Midfielder Huw Jones Reading Nairobi Midfielder Owain Dolan-Gray Loughborough Students Swansea Forward Rhys Gowman Sheffield Cardiff Forward Nicholas Rees Whitchurch Swansea Forward Andrew Cornick Trojans Southampton Forward Gareth Furlong Sheffield Hallam Cambridge Defender Daniel Kyriakides Cardiff & Met Swansea Defender

Women's Hockey Name Club From Position Ria Male Swansea City Aberdare Goalkeeper Elie Barnes Reading Yeovil Defender Jo Westwood Swansea City Cardiff Defender Kat Budd Swansea City Cardiff Defender Leah Wilkinson Swansea City Burton-on-Trent Defender Xenna Hughes Birmingham University Wrexham Defender Alys Brooks Birmingham University Wrexham Midfielder Beth Bingham Swansea City Swansea Midfielder Carys Tucker Swansea City Cardiff Midfielder Danielle Jordan Clifton Abergavenny Midfielder Sarah Jones Reading Cardiff Midfielder Sian French Bowden Hightown Knowsley Midfielder Abi Welsford Swansea City Newport Midfielder Emma Batten Surbiton Kookaburra Forward Phoebe Richards Beeston Powys Forward Eloise Laity Bath University Swansea Forward

Judo

Natalie Powell won silver in the Turkey Grand Prix in March 2014.

Judo makes its return to the Commonwealth Games for the first time since 2002, and national coach Craig Ewers is to compete for Wales as part of a 10-strong team.

Darren Warren will cover for Ewers away from the dojo when he challenges in the 81kg class.

Wales also include International Judo Federation 78kg number 13 ranked Natalie Powell among 10 judoka, along with her 57kg sister Kirsty.

Judo Name Discipline From Kyle Davies U66kg Swansea Curtis Dodge U73kg Swansea Craig Ewers U81kg Swansea Connor Ireland U73kg Neath Jade Lewis U52kg Swansea Jamie MacDonald U66kg Maesteg Kirsty Powell U57kg Cardiff Natalie Powell U78kg Cardiff Ruslan Rancev U100kg Flintshire Mark Shaw O100kg Newport

Lawn Bowls

Robert Weale is the fourth most-successful Welsh athlete in Commonwealth Games history and one of the most-capped Welshmen of all time.

The lawn bowls squad was announced in December 2013 and features 15 competitors ranging in age from 25 to 71, with half the squad making their Commonwealth Games debuts.

Robert Weale, 51, is one of the most experienced and decorated athletes travelling to Glasgow, having represented Wales at every Games since 1986 and amassed two gold, three silver and one bronze medal. His most recent gold came in Delhi four years ago.

Anwen Butten joins him in the squad - she has twice won bronze in the pairs event, in 2002 with Joanna Weale and in 2010 with Hannah Smith.

Caroline Taylor, who will partner her in Glasgow, has won three medals at the World Outdoor Championships - a silver in the pairs and bronze in the fours in 2004, and a bronze in the triples in 2012.

Lawn Bowls Name Discipline(s) From Mark Harding Men's Pairs & Fours Beddau Paul Taylor Men's Triples & Fours Bridgend Jonathan Tomlinson Men's Triples & Fours Neath-Port Talbot Robert Weale Men's Singles & Pairs Presteigne Marc Wyatt Men's Triples & Fours Caerphilly Anwen Butten Women's Singles & Pairs Carmarthen Lisa Forey Women's Triples & Fours Swansea Kelly Packwood Women's Triples & Fours Newport Kathy Pearce Women's Triples & Fours Berriew Caroline Taylor Women's Singles, Pairs & Fours Berriew Rosa Crean Visually Impaired Mixed Pairs Cardiff Gilbert Miles Visually Impaired Mixed Pairs Swansea Chris Gibson Para-Sport Triples Cardiff Dave Powell Para-Sport Triples Monmouthshire Kevin Woolmore Para-Sport Triples Wrexham

Netball

Wales are currently eighth in the world rankings and won every game on their way to World Cup qualification.

Sport Wales chair Laura McAllister tipped netball to be the "surprise story" of the games following their impressive World Cup qualification victories over Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Scotland.

12 players will be sent to Glasgow, with former captain Billy Pritchard recalled following several years out - but the squad is without experienced defenders Sara Hale, Rosie Pretorius and Stephanie Williams, who have all been ruled out through injury.

The team will be managed by head coach Laura Williams, who took over following the sacking of former head coach Melissa Hyndman after a disciplinary investigation.

Netball Name Position Suzy Drane C/WD/WA Bethan Dyke WA/C Becky James GS/GA Nic James WD/WA/C Kyra Jones C/WD Nia Jones WD/GD Chelsea Lewis GS/GA Kelly Morgan CD/GK Cara Lea Moseley GA/WA/GS Steph Myddelton WD/GD Billy Pritchard WD/GD/C Leanne Thomas GS/GA

Rugby 7s

Wales will be captained by Adam Thomas, who will compete in his final tournament having secured a Summer move to Cardiff Blues.

Wales have included Exeter University student Luke Treharne in their sevens squad for the Commonwealth Games.

And there are returns to sevens for Gareth Davies, Jevon Groves and Will Harries.

Coach Gareth Williams had to make tough decisions with sevens regulars Will Price, Sam Cross, Jason Harries and Rhys Jones all missing out.

Rugby 7s Name Club Gareth Davies Cardiff Blues James Davies Scarlets Iolo Evans Carmarthen Quins Jevon Groves Cardiff Blues Will Harries Unattached Luke Morgan Bridgend Gareth Owen Scarlets Craig Price Scarlets Adam Thomas Cardiff Blues Luke Treharne Exeter University Alex Webber Ponytpridd Lee Williams Carmarthen Quins

Shooting

Elena Allen came 14th in the qualifying round of the 2012 Olympics - though none of the shooters who finished ahead of her are eligible for Glasgow, and neither are any of those above her in the world rankings.

London Olympian Elena Allen will head a 14-strong Welsh shooting squad for the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Allen, who also won skeet bronze in the 2013 World Championships in Lima, will be joined at the Games by husband Malcolm Allen.

The team also includes David Phelps, who won Commonwealth Games gold in the men's 50m rifle prone in Melbourne in 2002.

Shooting Name Discipline From Elena Allen Women's Olympic Skeet Newport Malcolm Allen Men's Olympic Skeet Abercarn Mike Bamsey 10m Air Rifle & 50m Rifle 3x40 Surrey Jenny Corish 10m Air Rifle & 50m Rifle 3x20 Caterham Sian Corish 50m Rifle Prone & 50m Rifle 3x20 Caterham Kate Cowell Women's Olympic Trap Wrexham Jonathan Davies Men's Olympic Trap Neath Coral Kennerley 10m Air Pistol & 25m Pistol Aberystwyth Gareth Morris Queen's Prize & Pairs Stanstead David Phelps 50m Rifle Prone Cardiff Rhys Price Men's Olympic Skeet Usk Chris Watson Queen's Prize & Pairs Tetbury Mike Wixey Men's Olympic Trap Abergavenny Sarah Wixey Women's Olympic Trap Abergavenny

Squash

Peter Creed is ranked 77th in the world and has beaten team-mate David Evans to the Welsh Nationals title in recent years.

Wales have selected a seven-member squash squad for Team Wales ahead of Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Ten-times Welsh national champion, Dave Evans and current Welsh number one ranked player, Peter Creed, are both included.

Evans has represented Wales at three previous Commonwealth Games.

Squash Name Discipline(s) From Peter Creed Men's Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles Caerphilly Dave Evans Men's Doubles & Mixed Doubles Pontypool Tesni Evans Ladies' Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles Cardiff Scott Fitzgerald Men's Singles & Doubles Pontypool Dave Haley Men's Doubles Newport Joel Makin Men's Singles Pembrokeshire Deon Saffrey Ladies' Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles Barry

Swimming

Jazz Carlin set the fastest 800m freestyle time recorded this year in April, which has yet to be beaten.

Twenty-three swimmers have been selected for Wales's team at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, with Jazz Carlin, Jemma Lowe and Georgia Davies among the first announced.

Swim Wales head coach Martyn Woodroffe has already called the squad "the strongest ever Welsh team that we're sending to a Commonwealth Games" and they will need to be - they are being relied upon to win six medals for Team Wales.

Swimming Name Discipline Jazz Carlin 200m, 400m & 800m Freestyle Georgia Davies 50m & 100m Backstroke, 4x100m Medley Mari Davies 4x100m Free Thomas Haffield 400m IM Robert Holderness 200m Breaststroke & 4x100m Medley Ieuan Lloyd 200m IM Calum Jarvis 200m Freestyle & 4x100m Medley Daniel Jervis 1500m Freestyle Ellena Jones 800m Freestyle Tom Laxton 100m Butterfly & 4x100m Medley Marco Loughran 50m Backstroke & 4x100m Medley Jemma Lowe 100m & 200m Butterfly, 4x100m Medley Hannah McCarthy 4x100m Free & 4x100m Medley Xavier Mohammad 4x100m Medley Sian Morgan 4x100m Free & 4x100m Medley Otto Putland 100m Freestyle & 4x100m Medley Bethan Sloan 4x100m Medley Danielle Stirrat 4x100m Free Alys Thomas 4x100m Medley Jack Thomas 200m Freestyle - S14 Chloe Tutton 200m Breaststroke & 4x100m Medley Ryan West 100m Freestyle - S9 Rachel Williams 4x100m Free

Table Tennis

Charlotte Carey has been named for the second time, having been part of the squad that travelled to Delhi in 2010 when she was only 14.

Twin sisters who play table tennis together have been selected to represent Wales at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow this summer.

It will be the second time Angharad and Megan Phillips, 20, from Ruthin in Denbighshire, have been in the competition after playing in the 2010 Delhi games - and the twins deferred places at university for two years in order to commit full time to the sport, with the aim of making the Olympic squad for Rio in 2016..

Incredibly, they are the second sibling pair to be selected for the table tennis event as brothers Ryan and Stephen Jenkins from Rhondda Cynon Taf are also in the squad.

Table Tennis Name Discipline From Carlotte Carey Women's Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles Ebbw Vale Conor Edwards Men's Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles Tonypandy Ryan Jenkins Men's Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles Pontypridd Stephen Jenkins Men's Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles Pontypridd Daniel O'Connell Men's Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles Abergavenny Naomi Owen Women's Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles Llandrindod Wells Angharad Phillips Women's Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles Bodelwyddan Megan Phillips Women's Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles Bodelwyddan Chloe Thomas Women's Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles Tredegar

Triathlon

Helen Jenkins was ranked second in the Triathlon ITU World Series before injury ruled her out.

Wales will be without the current and former world triathlon champions for the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Current world champion Non Stanford had been originally selected, but injury has ruled her out of competition. She has since been replaced by Carol Bridge, a 29-year-old accident and emergency nurse.

The team suffered a further blow when Helen Jenkins, 2008 and 2011 ITU World Champion, was also ruled out of the Games because of a foot injury.

Despite injuries to Stanford and Jenkins there was no place for Ironman world champion Leanda Cave, with Holly Lawrence taking the third women's spot.

Triathlon Name From Carol Bridge Rhondda Morgan Davies Porthcawl Holly Lawrence Swansea Liam Lloyd Llanelli Alex Matchett Haverfordwest

Weightlifting

Christie Williams was selected for Wales' Commonwealth Games weightlifting team just 16 months after taking up the sport.

Welsh weightlifter Michaela Breeze, who has won two gold and three silver medals at the Commonwealth Games, says Wales can win at least two weightlifting medals in Glasgow.

The 34 year-old says the sport is "on the up" in Wales and has no doubts over what the team should be aiming for in Glasgow.

Also selected are British champion Gareth Evans and 20 year-old Darius Jokarzadeh from Cardiff, who is returning from playing American football in Pennsylvania to compete at the Games.

Weightlifting and powerlifting Name Discipline Michaela Breeze 58kg Gareth Evans 62kg Darius Jokarzadeh 105+kg Stephanie Owens 63kg Natasha Perdue 69kg Faye Pittman 63kg Christie Williams 58kg

Wrestling

Wales have never taken a wrestling medal in the history of the Games.

Welsh junior and senior champion Thomas Hawthorn has been included in Wales' five-member wrestling team for the Commonwealth Games.

Hawthorn's father Jimmy is a five-time world champion and his brother Brett competed at 2010 Games in Delhi.

The 18-year-old is in the 74kg category, Damion Arzu, 31, is in the 61kg and Craig Pilling, 27, is in the 57kg.

Sarah Connolly, 25, competes in the 63kg category while Oliver Cole debuts.