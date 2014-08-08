Aled Sion Davies driven by Commonwealth Games hurt

Aled Sion Davies had to settle for silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

Aled Sion Davies says the disappointment of missing out on gold at the Commonwealth Games is driving him on ahead of the forthcoming IPC European Championships in Swansea.

The Paralympic and double World champion finished second to Dan Greaves in the F42/F44 discus final in Glasgow.

Davies was "gutted" with silver but says he is determined to get double gold at his home championships.

"It's made me a lot more hungry for the gold," Davies said.

"I tasted silver and didn't like it.

The Team Wales captain in Glasgow will compete in the F42 shot put and discus at the European Championships, which begin at the Swansea University International Sports Village on 18 August.

Davies, who competes in the F42 category, took an early lead in the second round with 46.83m, which scored him 1,012 points.

But England's Greaves, who is in the F44 category for athletes with less severe impairments, responded in the third round with 59.21 and 1,023 points.

"It wasn't meant to be and I only just lost out. I got a silver medal so I can't complain," added Davies, who was Team Wales captain in Glasgow.

"It was always going to be difficult with both categories combined. It was always going to be a challenge and we knew we had to deliver a world class performance.

"I was going up against the best guy in the category above, therefore I knew it was going to be very, very tough.

"Competing in a combined category is a rare thing but getting the opportunity to compete at the Commonwealth Games as a disability athlete is even rarer.

"It will make me a better athlete in the long run and I'll take a lot from it.

"Now I'm looking forward to the European championships and competing in my own category.

"I want to end the season with the two colours that I want."