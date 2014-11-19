Ryder Cup star Jamie Donaldson has Wales event ambition

Jamie Donaldson clinched his place in the 2014 European Ryder Cup team by winning the Czech Masters.

Jamie Donaldson says he would "love to get involved" in creating a major golf tournament in Wales.

The Wales Open will not take place in 2015 after 15 years at Celtic Manor.

Welshman Donaldson, 39, is taking part in the season-ending World Tour Championship in Dubai and says he would like to "spearhead" a new tournament at some point.

"Certainly at the end of my playing career I'd love to get involved in something like that," he said.

"I'd like to spearhead an event perhaps at a links course, if not Celtic Manor again.

"I'd like to get involved in bringing another Welsh Open to what is a great golfing country."

Race to Dubai Rankings - Top 5 1. Rory McIlroy (NI) € 5,400,700 2. Henrik Stenson (Swe) € 2,674,186 3. Jamie Donaldson (Wal) € 2,574,847 4. Marcel Siem (Ger) € 2,471,873 5. Sergio Garcia (Esp) € 2,459,649

The European Tour announced in September that the Wales Open would not be on their calendar in 2015 with the Celtic Manor resort - which staged the 2010 Ryder Cup - concentrating on building a new business centre.

Resort owner Sir Terry Matthews, however, has not ruled out the return of a Tour event.

"I can't speak as to whether the Wales Open will come back within another three [or] four years, but it might," he said in September 2014.

Donaldson, meanwhile, is hoping to secure second place in the European money table by winning in Dubai.

The Pontypridd-born player is currently third in the rankings, but could claim second place behind Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy with a victory.

"This is our tour finale, these last events are massive," said Donaldson.

"You can shoot up the world rankings - it's a great series of events and this one tops it all off.

"I can't win the money list but I can play to win the tournament this week."

Donaldson has already had a season to remember, qualifying for the European Ryder Cup team for the first time in his career and then claiming the point which clinched victory over the USA at Gleneagles.

"I've had a very good season, but that's done now so it's a case of winning here this week would be great for me and I've got a huge season ahead of me next year.

"So it's a case of trying to get the game in spot-on shape and see if I an go out with a bang."