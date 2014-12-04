BBC Sport - My Unforgettable Day - James Hook remembers his first Wales cap

My Unforgettable Day - James Hook

James Hook had yet to play regional rugby when he toured Argentina with Wales in June 2006.

Having starred for Neath in the Welsh Premiership, the then 20-year-old got on the score sheet as he came off the bench in the 27-25 defeat against the Pumas in Puerto Madryn.

Now, 77 caps later, Sport Wales reporter Gareth Rhys Owen takes him on a trip down memory lane as he recalls his own unforgettable day.

Video

My Unforgettable Day - James Hook

