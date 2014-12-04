BBC Sport - My Unforgettable Day - James Hook remembers his first Wales cap
My Unforgettable Day - James Hook
- From the section Wales
James Hook had yet to play regional rugby when he toured Argentina with Wales in June 2006.
Having starred for Neath in the Welsh Premiership, the then 20-year-old got on the score sheet as he came off the bench in the 27-25 defeat against the Pumas in Puerto Madryn.
Now, 77 caps later, Sport Wales reporter Gareth Rhys Owen takes him on a trip down memory lane as he recalls his own unforgettable day.
