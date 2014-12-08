Sir Bradley Wiggins says Team Sky are shocked that Geraint Thomas has not won the BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality award before.

Thomas, 28, was voted the 2014 winner by the public.

It follows a successful year for the cyclist who went straight from his highest-placed finish in the Tour de France, to win Commonwealth Games gold in the Road Race and bronze in the Time Trial.

Wiggins presented Thomas with the award at a pre-season training camp in Mallorca.