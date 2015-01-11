Aled Sion Davies sets new F42 shot put indoor personal best

Aled Sion Davies holds world records in both shot put and discus

Paralympic and world champion Aled Sion Davies set a new indoor personal best in the F42 shot put at the Cardiff Met New Year classic.

The 23-year-old threw 15.53 metres on Sunday at the season opening event at the National Indoor Athletics Centre.

The 2012 Olympic gold medallist holds the world outdoor record at 15.13m.

"It's been an unusual start to the year, coming out so soon and producing such a big throw with all the changes I made at the end of 2014," Davies said.

In October Davies, who also holds the outdoor F42 discus world record of 49.08m, changed his coach of nine years - Anthony Hughes - and has since worked with Ryan Spencer Jones.

"I felt like I needed to try a new direction, I didn't feel like I was fulfilling my potential and I knew I had a lot more to give," Davies added.

"I'm only four months into a new programme with a new coach and I've come out and broken the world indoor record by a metre and a half, and overlapping the outdoor world record as well.

"So it's an exciting start to the year considering we haven't even touched on where we want to be."

Davies took gold in the men's F42 discus at London 2012 as well as a bronze in the men's F42/44 shot put.

The Bridgend product was the Team Wales captain at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow where he claimed silver in the F42/F44 discus.