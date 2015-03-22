Challenge Cup: North Wales Crusaders beat Doncaster

Rob Massam scored four tries as North Wales Crusaders beat Doncaster 40-12 to reach the third round of the Challenge Cup.

Alex Thompson, Stuart Reardon and Tommy Johnson also crossed for tries in an impressive Crusaders display.

Johnson also kicked six goals while Jack Walton scored two tries for the visitors.

Anthony Murray's side are also through to the last four of the League 1 Cup and will face Oldham.

The Wrexham-based club begin their League 1 season away at Swinton Lions on 3 April.